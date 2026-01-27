Outside Sales | German

About this role

Our client is looking for an experienced Outside Sales professional to support their international growth across Europe. In this role, you will help expand their presence in the Nordic region and the DACH market by building strong partnerships and developing new project-based business.
Your role
Grow and manage the dealer network across Europe, with a strong focus on the Nordics (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, for example) and the DACH region
  • Build lasting relationships with dealers, architects, and local partners
  • Develop new business opportunities and drive project-based sales
  • Represent the brand at client visits, international projects, and trade fairs
  • Share market insights and commercial results with the Export Manager

Requirements

About you
  • 3–5 years of experience in international B2B sales
  • Fluent in English and German (Scandinavian background or proven affinity is a strong plus)
  • Commercial, independent, relationship-driven, and comfortable traveling, as you will often be on the road
  • Experience in interiors / project furniture is a plus

Salary

€5000-€6000 per month

The company

Our client is a leading international company specializing in intelligent, design-driven furniture solutions. With over a century of experience, they are known for combining aesthetics with functionality to deliver high-quality furniture for conference rooms, offices, educational institutions, hospitality spaces, and healthcare facilities across the globe.
They are currently looking to hire an Outside Sales/Account Manager to support their growth plans in the Scandinavian market.

Application Procedure

