Outside Sales | German
Posted on January 27, 2026
Culemborg
German
Posted on January 27, 2026
About this role
Our client is looking for an experienced Outside Sales professional to support their international growth across Europe. In this role, you will help expand their presence in the Nordic region and the DACH market by building strong partnerships and developing new project-based business.
Your role
Grow and manage the dealer network across Europe, with a strong focus on the Nordics (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, for example) and the DACH region
Your role
Grow and manage the dealer network across Europe, with a strong focus on the Nordics (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, for example) and the DACH region
- Build lasting relationships with dealers, architects, and local partners
- Develop new business opportunities and drive project-based sales
- Represent the brand at client visits, international projects, and trade fairs
- Share market insights and commercial results with the Export Manager
Requirements
About you
- 3–5 years of experience in international B2B sales
- Fluent in English and German (Scandinavian background or proven affinity is a strong plus)
- Commercial, independent, relationship-driven, and comfortable traveling, as you will often be on the road
- Experience in interiors / project furniture is a plus
Salary
€5000-€6000 per month
The company
Our client is a leading international company specializing in intelligent, design-driven furniture solutions. With over a century of experience, they are known for combining aesthetics with functionality to deliver high-quality furniture for conference rooms, offices, educational institutions, hospitality spaces, and healthcare facilities across the globe.
They are currently looking to hire an Outside Sales/Account Manager to support their growth plans in the Scandinavian market.
They are currently looking to hire an Outside Sales/Account Manager to support their growth plans in the Scandinavian market.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Culemborg delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Regional Business Development Manager – Benelux
Account Manager Benelux
Business Developer | German & Dutch
Regional Business Development Manager - Ukraine
Project Manager | English & Dutch