Key Account Manager

Develop and execute multi-year Key Account Plans for strategic national customers

Take full ownership of volumes, targets, pricing, and commercial strategy at HQ level

Lead complex negotiations and secure mutually beneficial long-term agreements

Identify market trends, customer needs, and growth opportunities and translate them into concrete solutions

Work closely with marketing, sales, supply chain, and category management teams

Guide and align field account managers in translating strategy into local execution

Monitor performance, KPIs, and contractual commitments and drive continuous improvement

Effectively operate within an international matrix organization with multiple stakeholders

As, you are responsible for shaping and driving the long-term commercial strategy for some of the organization’s most important national accounts. This is not a traditional sales role; it is a senior, strategic position in which you act as the architect of multi-year Key Account Plans.You operate at head-office level and navigate smoothly between customers, internal stakeholders, and international decision-makers. With strong analytical skills, commercial acumen, and cultural sensitivity, you build sustainable partnerships and create long-term value. The role covers both B2C and B2B segments (approximately 50/50), and you lead through influence rather than formal authority.Key responsibilities