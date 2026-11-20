Interim Senior Instore Marketeer
About this role
We are looking for an experienced Senior Instore Marketeer for a leading cosmetics brand. In this role, you will develop and drive global instore strategies for campaigns, product launches and commercial moments across Retail, Wholesale and Travel Retail.
You will translate commercial objectives and shopper insights into effective customer journeys and impactful instore communication. Working closely with creative teams and internal stakeholders, you will lead projects from strategy and creative briefing through to final asset delivery, ensuring alignment, quality and timely execution.
Are you available from the end of December onwards? Then we would love to hear from you!
Your main tasks and responsibilities are to:
- Develop instore strategies for campaigns, promotions and product launches;
- Translate commercial objectives and shopper insights into effective customer journeys;
- Define communication strategies across Retail, Wholesale, Travel and Outlets;
- Brief and guide creative teams in developing impactful print and digital instore materials;
- Lead cross-functional projects from kick-off to master asset delivery, managing timelines, stakeholders and key milestones.
Requirements
The ideal candidate:
- 8+ years of experience in strategic marketing, retail marketing, shopper marketing or customer experience;
- Proven experience in developing instore strategies and customer journeys;
- Strong project management skills, with experience leading complex, cross-functional projects;
- Excellent stakeholder management and the ability to influence and drive decision-making;
- Strong strategic thinking combined with a hands-on, proactive approach;
- Experience improving processes, workflows and ways of working.
Salary
This is an exciting opportunity to join an international organization and contribute to global retail marketing projects. You will work in a dynamic, collaborative environment where your organizational skills and attention to detail make a real impact. The assignment is based in the Netherlands, for 32 - 40 hours per week, from the end of December 2026. The salary will be determined based on your experience, skills and the value you bring to the role.
How we'll proceed.
Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.