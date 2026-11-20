We are looking for an experienced Senior Instore Marketeer for a leading cosmetics brand. In this role, you will develop and drive global instore strategies for campaigns, product launches and commercial moments across Retail, Wholesale and Travel Retail.

You will translate commercial objectives and shopper insights into effective customer journeys and impactful instore communication. Working closely with creative teams and internal stakeholders, you will lead projects from strategy and creative briefing through to final asset delivery, ensuring alignment, quality and timely execution.

Are you available from the end of December onwards? Then we would love to hear from you!

Your main tasks and responsibilities are to: