on hold*Vacancy | French Account Manager | French

What exactly are you going to do

Do you enjoy travelling, have a passion for creating new business and are always in for a good adventure? If you also speak French on a (near-)native level then go ahead and apply for this challenging position! As an Account Manager for France you are responsible for maintaining good relationships with the French contacts and check if the accommodations comply with the quality regulations. You are responsible for establishing new partnership agreements as well as solving complaints on sight. This means you are flexible to jump on a plane as soon as the complaint appears. Furthermore, you also recognize a new prospect at the moment you see one! Main Tasks: