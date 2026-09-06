*on hold*Vacancy | French Account Manager | French

*on hold*Vacancy | French Account Manager | French

Posted on September 6, 2026
Alkmaar
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Do you enjoy travelling, have a passion for creating new business and are always in for a good adventure? If you also speak French on a (near-)native level then go ahead and apply for this challenging position! As an Account Manager for France you are responsible for maintaining good relationships with the French contacts and check if the accommodations comply with the quality regulations. You are responsible for establishing new partnership agreements as well as solving complaints on sight. This means you are flexible to jump on a plane as soon as the complaint appears. Furthermore, you also recognize a new prospect at the moment you see one! Main Tasks:

  • Prospecting and buying new accommodations;
  • Negotiating price agreements;
  • Making sure the communication is always on point;
  • Optimizing payments.

What do we offer you

We offer an international job, with a lot of freedom in the tourist industry. Per year, you will be travelling approximately for 11 weeks. We offer a direct contract with our client. The salary for this position varies between €3.000 - € 4.500, depending on previous experience.

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Job Requirements

Sales is in your blood! You love communicating with clients all while keeping a high sense of responsibility. For this role, you have :

  • Bachelor’s or Master’s degree;
  • (near-)native French and English written and oral skills; Dutch knowledge is consideren an advantage.
  • Affinity with the tourism industry;
  • 24/7 availability;
  • Quick learning ability for new software systems.
  • You are :
  • Entrepreneurial and self-managing;
  • Flexible when it comes to travelling.

About the company

Our client is one of the biggest providers for holiday accommodations and campings in Europe. You will be working in a team with six other colleagues, in an informal atmosphere.

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