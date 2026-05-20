Global Sales Excellence Manager (Temporary/FMCG)
About this role
Are you an experienced commercial leader with a passion for sales excellence, capability building and global stakeholder management? Do you know how to translate commercial strategy into practical frameworks that truly improve sales performance? Then this temporary opportunity within a leading international FMCG organization could be the next step in your career.
As Global Sales Excellence Manager, you will play a key role in shaping how commercial teams operate across international B2B and B2C markets. You will define global sales standards, support capability development and help commercial teams worldwide improve execution and collaboration. This is a highly visible international role with direct impact on the future commercial success of the organization.
Are you available from June until the 14th of October? Than we are looking for you!
Freelancers/ZZP are not eligible for this role!
In this role, you will act as the global subject matter expert for Sales Excellence. You will work closely with senior commercial stakeholders and international business groups to define “What Great Looks Like” across sales processes, customer development and commercial execution. You will translate commercial strategies into scalable frameworks, tools and trainings that help improve sales performance globally.
You will also play a leading role in capability building by co-creating sales capability roadmaps, developing impactful learning solutions and strengthening commercial leadership capabilities across the organization. In addition, you will build and activate a global sales excellence community to stimulate collaboration, knowledge sharing and adoption of best practices across markets and channels.
Your key responsibilities include:
- Defining and improving global sales excellence standards and frameworks;
- Translating commercial strategies into practical tools, trainings and scalable ways of working;
- Acting as a strategic sparring partner for senior commercial stakeholders;
- Driving capability building and commercial learning initiatives globally;
- Building and activating a global commercial excellence community.
Requirements
You are a commercially strong and internationally experienced professional who combines strategic thinking with a hands-on mindset. You are comfortable operating in complex stakeholder environments and know how to influence senior leaders while driving tangible results.
In addition, you bring:
- A Master’s degree (WO level);
- 10+ years of experience within FMCG, food or related international commercial environments;
- Experience in roles such as Key Account Management, Commercial Excellence, Sales Management or Strategic Partnerships;
- Strong project management and stakeholder management skills;
- Excellent communication skills in English.
Experience with value-based selling, joint business planning, eCommerce and multi-channel development is considered a strong advantage.
Salary
You will join a highly international commercial environment where you can directly influence global sales performance and commercial capability building.
We offer:
- A temporary assignment until October 2026 with possibility of extension;
- A salary up to €8,000 gross per month based on 38 hours;
- Hybrid working model (2 office days and 3 work-from-home days);
- A role for 32-38 hours per week;
- International exposure and collaboration with global stakeholders;
- The opportunity to make visible impact within a leading FMCG organization.
How we'll proceed:
Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.