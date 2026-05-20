Global Sales Excellence Manager (Temporary/FMCG)

Are you an experienced commercial leader with a passion for sales excellence, capability building and global stakeholder management? Do you know how to translate commercial strategy into practical frameworks that truly improve sales performance? Then this temporary opportunity within a leading international FMCG organization could be the next step in your career.

As Global Sales Excellence Manager, you will play a key role in shaping how commercial teams operate across international B2B and B2C markets. You will define global sales standards, support capability development and help commercial teams worldwide improve execution and collaboration. This is a highly visible international role with direct impact on the future commercial success of the organization.

Are you available from June until the 14th of October? Than we are looking for you!

Freelancers/ZZP are not eligible for this role!

In this role, you will act as the global subject matter expert for Sales Excellence. You will work closely with senior commercial stakeholders and international business groups to define “What Great Looks Like” across sales processes, customer development and commercial execution. You will translate commercial strategies into scalable frameworks, tools and trainings that help improve sales performance globally.

You will also play a leading role in capability building by co-creating sales capability roadmaps, developing impactful learning solutions and strengthening commercial leadership capabilities across the organization. In addition, you will build and activate a global sales excellence community to stimulate collaboration, knowledge sharing and adoption of best practices across markets and channels.

Your key responsibilities include: