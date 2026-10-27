Global Marketing Delivery Manager (Temp)
About this role
We are looking for a hands-on Marketing PPWR Delivery Manager to coordinate packaging artwork updates and ensure compliance with European packaging and environmental claims regulations. In this temporary role, you will manage project timelines, artwork workflows, and stakeholder collaboration across multiple brands and markets. The ideal candidate is highly organized, proactive, and experienced in marketing project management, with a strong focus on execution, risk management, and delivering results within tight deadlines.
- Program Delivery: Drive execution of PPWR and EmpCo compliance initiatives, ensuring delivery targets and regulatory deadlines are met;
- Packaging & Portfolio Implementation: Coordinate packaging artwork updates, design amendments, copydecks, packshots and masterdata across brands and markets;
- Stakeholder Management: Align global teams, local marketing teams and design partners to ensure effective collaboration and execution;
- Risk & Quality Management: Monitor timelines, dependencies and risks while ensuring accuracy, consistency and regulatory compliance;
- Reporting & Process Excellence: Track progress and performance, provide clear status reporting, and optimize workflows to improve efficiency and delivery.
Requirements
- Marketing & Project Management: Proven experience in marketing project management, campaign execution or packaging artwork coordination;
- Stakeholder Management: Strong communication and collaboration skills, with experience working across international, cross-functional teams;
- Planning & Delivery: Excellent organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple priorities, dependencies and tight deadlines;
- Process & Quality Management: Strong attention to detail, with a structured approach to workflows, data accuracy and quality control;
- Regulatory & Change Management: Understanding of packaging, regulatory compliance or sustainability requirements (PPWR/EmpCo experience is a strong advantage), combined with a proactive, hands-on mindset.
Salary
- Start: ASAP;
- Initial contract until 09-07-2027;
- Full-time (40 hours per week);
- Location: Amsterdam;
- Salary indication (gross per month): €6000-8000 based on 40 hours;
- Candidates must be based in the Netherlands and fully eligible to work here (no relocation or visa sponsorship possible).
What’s next?
Within four working days, we will inform you whether you are shortlisted for the position. We will then schedule an introductory meeting—either online or in person. During this conversation, we will provide you with all relevant information about the role, the organisation, and the next steps in the process.
With your approval, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide and support you throughout the entire application process.
Independent Recruiters Group consists of a large team of specialized recruiters, each with a strong focus on their own expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both candidates and clients.