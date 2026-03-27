Dutch Speaking Inside Sales Manager

Dutch Speaking Inside Sales Manager

Posted on March 27, 2026
Amsterdam
Dutch, English
Posted on March 27, 2026

About this role

Our client, who is a market leading telecoms and technical security provider is seeking a proactive and ambitious Inside Sales Manager to strengthen its market presence. The Benelux head office is based in Amsterdam, working with existing accounts and building exciting new business in the Netherlands and France.

About the Role

You will play a key role in developing your region’s market through new business generation, account management, and ensuring smooth team processes. Reporting directly to the Benelux Manager, you will also maintain regular contact with the head office.

Responsibilities include:

  • Identifying and developing new sales opportunities through prospecting and cold calling
  • Scheduling appointments and supporting the Area Sales Manager
  • Understanding and qualifying customer needs to deliver tailored solutions
  • Managing relationships to retain and grow business accounts
  • Recording activities in the CRM system and monitoring key information
  • Advising customers, preparing quotes, and following up on opportunities
  • Regularly engaging with clients to share updates on new products, promotions, and events
  • Setting sales targets and collaborating with management to achieve them
  • Handling incoming calls and directing them appropriately

Profile

We are looking for a candidate who is not only technically capable but also highly personable, ambitious, and eager to make an impact.

  • Fluency in Dutch is essential; French would be desirable, English is optional
  • Experience in cold calling within B2B environments
  • Strong organizational skills with the ability to manage processes effectively
  • Excellent time management and prioritization abilities
  • Charisma, problem-solving skills, and resilience under pressure
  • A proactive mindset with ambition to grow into leadership roles

Offer

  • Competitive salary package
  • Opportunity to work in a fast-growing, international company
  • Direct exposure to both Benelux and French markets
  • A dynamic environment where proactive and ambitious professionals can thrive

This is a career-defining opportunity for a driven, personable, and bilingual professional ready to take ownership, grow, and lead in a rapidly expanding industry.

To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas. 
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.

Requirements

Dutch, English, Sales, Customer Success, customer support, Business Development

Salary

€36720 per annum, Benefits: + commission
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