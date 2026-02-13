Dutch or German speaking Sales Advisor

Dutch or German speaking Sales Advisor

Posted on February 13, 2026
Roosendaal
Dutch, German
About this role

We have a brand-new opportunity to work with a prominent company specialising in automobile parts, operating across Europe and the UK. They are looking for a Multilingual Sales Advisor to join their diverse and dynamic team, reaching out to new potential clients and proactively promoting the company’s portfolio of products and services. This is an excellent opportunity for anyone with an interest in sales and business development to work for a well-established company within the automotive industry. Our client offers great remuneration, and they promote a great working culture based on mutual support, team spirit and employee well-being.

  • Duration: 7 months with potential to be extended or become permanent
  • Hours and location: full time, Heijningen, Netherlands.
  • Start date: Immediate start
  • Pay: €36,000.00-€42,000.00 per year (dependent upon experience) + benefits and 8% holiday allowance
  • Languages required: Full fluency in Dutch and/or German + English.

Responsibilities:
  • Outbound sales of car parts and accessories.
  • Be a point of contact between the company and their clients
  • After-sale support
  • Using your language skills to achieve sales with different international markets
  • Supporting with administrative and compliance processes

Languages:
Dutch and/or German + English (required)

To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Alvaro.
languagematters is acting as an employment business in relation to this vacancy.

Requirements

business development, outbound calling, lead sales, car sales parts, sales, automobile sales automotive sales, lead generation, German, Dutch, Netherlands

Salary

€36000 - €42000 per annum, Benefits: + benefits and 8% holiday allowance
