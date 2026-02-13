Dutch or German speaking Sales Advisor

Duration: 7 months with potential to be extended or become permanent

Hours and location: full time, Heijningen, Netherlands.

Start date: Immediate start

Pay: €36,000.00-€42,000.00 per year (dependent upon experience) + benefits and 8% holiday allowance

Languages required: Full fluency in Dutch and/or German + English.

Outbound sales of car parts and accessories.

Be a point of contact between the company and their clients

After-sale support

Using your language skills to achieve sales with different international markets

Supporting with administrative and compliance processes

We have a brand-new opportunity to work with a prominent company specialising in automobile parts, operating across Europe and the UK. They are looking for a Multilingual Sales Advisor to join their diverse and dynamic team, reaching out to new potential clients and proactively promoting the company’s portfolio of products and services. This is an excellent opportunity for anyone with an interest in sales and business development to work for a well-established company within the automotive industry. Our client offers great remuneration, and they promote a great working culture based on mutual support, team spirit and employee well-being.Dutch and/or German + English (required)To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Alvaro.languagematters is acting as an employment business in relation to this vacancy.