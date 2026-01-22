International Trader: Benelux

Posted on January 22, 2026
Capelle aan den IJssel
Dutch
About this role

As an International Trader for the Benelux market, you will take ownership of the complete trading cycle in your assigned market, driving business growth and building strong relationships with clients and suppliers. You will start with an intensive training program to gain a deep understanding of international trading, after which you’ll quickly begin identifying opportunities and expanding your market presence.

Key Responsibilities:
  • Source leads and actively cultivate a pipeline of prospects in the Benelux market.
  • Engage with business partners, negotiate contract terms, and close deals efficiently.
  • Collaborate closely with Logistics and Finance teams to ensure smooth operations and timely deal execution.
  • Provide administrative support to internal teams to streamline processes and enhance efficiency.
  • Monitor and follow up on leads proactively to achieve and exceed targets.
  • Identify opportunities for process improvements and contribute to continuous enhancement initiative

Requirements

You are a motivated, adaptable, and energetic professional who thrives in a fast-paced international trading environment. While prior experience is a bonus, the right attitude, curiosity, and willingness to learn are what truly matter.

Key Attributes:
  • Quick Learner: Able to absorb knowledge, adapt to changes, and apply feedback effectively.
  • Analytical & Logical: Can identify opportunities, mitigate risks, and make sound decisions to drive deals forward.
  • Excellent Communicator: Strong verbal and written skills in English and Dutch (fluent or business proficiency): able to negotiate, mediate, and build relationships. Additional languages are a plus.
  • Self-Driven: Motivated by achieving targets and pursuing professional growth.
  • Proactive: Brings a can-do mindset, takes initiative, and is ready to tackle challenges.
  • Open-Minded: Embraces feedback, remains positive under pressure, and adapts to new situations.

Salary

€3000-€3000 per month

The company

Our client is a fast-growing, international wholesale company specializing in personal care, cosmetics, hair products, and dermal fillers. With approximately 65 employees and over 25 nationalities represented, the company promotes an open, informal, and entrepreneurial culture.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
