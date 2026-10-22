Direct Sales Representative German
Posted on October 22, 2026
Zoetermeer
German
Posted on October 22, 2026
About this role
Responsible for contacting warm and cold leads, creating customer awareness, presenting our products and services to potential customers, and closing sales.
Responsibilities/Tasks
- Utilize proven sales methods to prospect, qualify, and close sales while building customer relationships on the phone.
- Identify opportunities to upsell additional products and services to new and existing customers.
- Facilitate positive interactions with potential customers via phone, email, and video conference.
- Conduct online demonstrations for interested prospects.
- Follow up with leads from customer service team to transition prospects to customers.
- Collaborates with Sales & Marketing Team for optimal market penetration.
- Continually maintains expert level understanding of all company products, services, and pricing to enthusiastically communicate the benefits and value of company products and services.
- Actively research marketplace to gain better understanding of competitors and what prospects and customers are interested in to help generate demand.
- Ensure customers have an exceptional experience and resolve customer service issues in a timely and professional manner.
- May prepare various reports for management as well as gather research and statistics.
- Meet with Sales Director on a regular basis (on-line) to review activities and initiatives.
- Performs other duties and projects as assigned related to the role.
Requirements
- Vocational /MBO/HBO degree
- 2-4 years of relevant experience
- Excellent level of German and English, additional languages a plus
- Experience with cold calling, prospecting, and closing sales.
- Experience working in B2B or SaaS.
- Demonstrated understanding and application of effective selling strategies and techniques.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced and changing work environment.
- Self-motivated, passionate, and driven to succeed.
- Committed to creating the best possible experience for our customers.
- Proficient with CRM software and other sales tools used to manage customer relationships, sales activities, and pipeline opportunities.
- Proficiency in Microsoft applications (Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint)
- Must be flexible, coachable, and a team player.
Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Zoetermeer delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Technical Inside Sales | Finnish
National Key Account Manager - Polish & English (B2)
Account Executive | German C2
Category Manager | Purchasing
Sales Account Manager FMCG