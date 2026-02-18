Business Development Manager FMCG | German

Develop and implement comprehensive sales and Go-to-Market strategies for defined target markets

As Business Development Manager, you are responsible for driving commercial growth and building long-term strategic partnerships with key customers in the food industry. This is not a transactional sales role, but a strategic position in which you combine market intelligence, relationship management, and business development to create sustainable value.You operate at senior decision-making level within key accounts and act as a trusted commercial partner. With strong analytical skills, commercial acumen, and industry knowledge, you develop and execute Go-to-Market strategies, identify new product development opportunities, and lead complex negotiations.The role focuses on B2B customers within the meat, ready-to-cook, ready-to-eat, and poultry segments. You work cross-functionally with production, logistics, marketing, and supply chain teams to ensure successful execution of commercial strategies.Key responsibilities