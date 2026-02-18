Business Development Manager FMCG | French
About this role
As Business Development Manager, you are responsible for driving commercial growth and building long-term strategic partnerships with key customers in the food industry. This is not a transactional sales role, but a strategic position in which you combine market intelligence, relationship management, and business development to create sustainable value.You operate at senior decision-making level within key accounts and act as a trusted commercial partner. With strong analytical skills, commercial acumen, and industry knowledge, you develop and execute Go-to-Market strategies, identify new product development opportunities, and lead complex negotiations.The role focuses on B2B customers within the meat, ready-to-cook, ready-to-eat, and poultry segments. You work cross-functionally with production, logistics, marketing, and supply chain teams to ensure successful execution of commercial strategies.
Key responsibilities
- Develop and implement comprehensive sales and Go-to-Market strategies for defined target markets
- Take ownership of commercial performance, volumes, pricing structures, and contract negotiations
- Identify and develop new business opportunities within Top Key Accounts
- Manage and execute Business Development projects with strategic customers
- Build long-term partnerships based on clear KPIs and mutual growth objectives
- Actively promote pre-cooked and value-added food products to key decision-makers
- Translate market trends and competitor insights into actionable commercial strategies
- Generate and manage New Product Development (NPD) leads within CRM systems
- Conduct regular field visits to gain deep market understanding and identify customer pain points
- Provide specialist product advice and commercial guidance to partners
- Monitor performance, analyse sales effectiveness, and prepare reports for senior management
- Collaborate closely with internal stakeholders to ensure operational excellence and customer satisfaction
Requirements
You are a commercially driven Business Development professional with a strong personal sales impact and the ability to operate in complex B2B environments. You combine strategic thinking with hands-on execution and feel comfortable managing multiple stakeholders and projects simultaneously.You understand the dynamics of the food industry and can navigate negotiations with confidence. You are proactive, analytical, and relationship-oriented, with the ability to translate market insights into concrete business opportunities.You are both a “hunter” in identifying new growth avenues and a “farmer” in building sustainable, long-term client relationships.
Requirements & qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field
- 5 to 10 years experience in B2B sales or business development
- Successful track record in negotiation and commercial deal-making
- 3 to 5 years experience in the FMCG industry is mandatory, preferably within meat / food products, alternatively within cosmetics or beverages industry
- C1 level of French along with business fluency in English
- Strong project management skills and ability to manage complex commercial initiatives
- Experience working with CRM systems (SAP CRM or similar; Salesforce is an advantage)
- Strong analytical and organizational skills
- Proficiency in MS Office
- Willingness to travel regularly to customers and markets (40% to 50%)
Salary
€7000-€8000 per month
The company
Our client is an internationally active food production organization with strong expertise in value-added meat products. The company operates in multiple markets and focuses on long-term partnerships, product innovation, and operational excellence.Collaboration across departments, commercial entrepreneurship, and market-driven innovation are central to the organization’s success. The culture combines professional structure with an ambitious growth mindset, offering room for initiative and impact.
