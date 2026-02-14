Business Developer | German & Dutch
Posted on February 14, 2026
Mijdrecht
German
About this role
In this role, you will take ownership of the German market and act as the key commercial link between the company and its distribution partners. Your focus is sustainable growth, strong partnerships, and increasing market presence.
Your responsibilities:
This is a strategic and visible role within an ambitious international growth environment, offering real impact and development opportunities.
Your responsibilities:
- Develop, manage, and expand the reseller network across Germany
- Act as the main point of contact for sales, partner support, and relationship management
- Proactively identify new business opportunities and manage the full sales cycle
- Define sales targets for the German market together with senior leadership and drive execution
- Organize partner events, product trainings, and commercial initiatives
- Represent the company at (international) trade fairs and industry events
- Visit partners in Germany regularly to strengthen relationships and spot growth opportunities
Requirements
What we're looking for:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent professional level of thinking and working
- Proven track record in B2B sales and/or business development within a commercial environment
- Strong commercial acumen and a solid understanding of the German market dynamics
- Proficient German (C2) and fluent in English and Dutch
- Strategic mindset combined with a hands-on, results-driven approach
- Confident relationship builder with the ability to influence stakeholders at different levels
- Independent, proactive, and analytically strong
- In possession of a driver’s license (B) and willing to travel frequently within Germany
Salary
€3500-€5000 per month
The company
Our client has been supplying professional catering equipment for over 45 years. They export to 55 countries and operate from Mijdrecht, which is situated near Amsterdam, Leiden, Utrecht. The company’s rapid growth can be attributed to their commitment to fulfilling three core promises: maximum customer satisfaction, the highest possible quality of products , and the lowest prices.
Application Procedure
