Artwork & Packaging Project Manager (PPWR) - Temp

Start: ASAP;

Initial contract until 09-07-2027;

Full-time (40 hours per week);

Location: Amsterdam;

Salary indication (gross per month): €6000-8000 based on 40 hours;

Candidates must be based in the Netherlands and fully eligible to work here (no relocation or visa sponsorship possible).

8000 - 9000

What’s next?

Within four working days, we will inform you whether you are shortlisted for the position. We will then schedule an introductory meeting—either online or in person. During this conversation, we will provide you with all relevant information about the role, the organisation, and the next steps in the process.

With your approval, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide and support you throughout the entire application process.

Independent Recruiters Group consists of a large team of specialized recruiters, each with a strong focus on their own expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both candidates and clients.