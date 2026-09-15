Account Manager SaaS

Follow up with warm inbound leads and help larger schools and districts find the right plan for their needs.

Guide new customers through onboarding to ensure a strong start.

Stay close to existing accounts through regular check-ins, especially as renewal approaches.

Coordinate compliance and administrative requests from larger institutional customers.

Take the lead on building out workflows, documentation, and automations within the CRM — giving real shape and structure to the sales and account management process.

Spot recurring bottlenecks and turn them into better, more scalable ways of working, without losing the personal touch.

As the company scales, they're looking for anto take ownership of how they manage relationships with larger schools and districts — from first contact through onboarding and renewal. This is a newly shaped role: you won't just execute an existing playbook, you'll help define what strong account management looks like for this organization, building the structure and processes as you go.