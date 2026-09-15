Account Manager SaaS
Posted on September 15, 2026
Bunnik
English
Posted on September 15, 2026
About this role
As the company scales, they're looking for an Account Manager to take ownership of how they manage relationships with larger schools and districts — from first contact through onboarding and renewal. This is a newly shaped role: you won't just execute an existing playbook, you'll help define what strong account management looks like for this organization, building the structure and processes as you go.
Key responsibilities:
Key responsibilities:
- Follow up with warm inbound leads and help larger schools and districts find the right plan for their needs.
- Guide new customers through onboarding to ensure a strong start.
- Stay close to existing accounts through regular check-ins, especially as renewal approaches.
- Coordinate compliance and administrative requests from larger institutional customers.
- Take the lead on building out workflows, documentation, and automations within the CRM — giving real shape and structure to the sales and account management process.
- Spot recurring bottlenecks and turn them into better, more scalable ways of working, without losing the personal touch.
Requirements
We're looking for someone who's organized, proactive, and enjoys building things from the ground up. The ideal candidate:
- At least 4 years of relevant B2B experience — as an Account Manager or in a similar sales/account role, ideally including some exposure to education or SaaS.
- Excellent written and spoken English (C1/C2-level fluency)
- Comfortable working independently and taking ownership without a fixed playbook.
- Experience with CRM systems and a quick learner of new tools — enjoys using AI tools to work smarter.
- Genuinely energized by setting up and improving processes, not just following them.
- Prior startup experience is a strong plus — this role requires someone who can shape a function, not just staff it.
Salary
€3800-€4500 per month
The company
Our client provides an innovative SaaS platform that is used daily by hundreds of thousands of educators around the world. The platform offers easy-to-use, intuitive tools that help teachers bring structure, clarity, and engagement to their lessons.
Application Procedure
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