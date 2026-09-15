Account Manager SaaS

Account Manager SaaS

Posted on September 15, 2026
Bunnik
English
Posted on September 15, 2026

About this role

As the company scales, they're looking for an Account Manager to take ownership of how they manage relationships with larger schools and districts — from first contact through onboarding and renewal. This is a newly shaped role: you won't just execute an existing playbook, you'll help define what strong account management looks like for this organization, building the structure and processes as you go.
Key responsibilities:
  • Follow up with warm inbound leads and help larger schools and districts find the right plan for their needs.
  • Guide new customers through onboarding to ensure a strong start.
  • Stay close to existing accounts through regular check-ins, especially as renewal approaches.
  • Coordinate compliance and administrative requests from larger institutional customers.
  • Take the lead on building out workflows, documentation, and automations within the CRM — giving real shape and structure to the sales and account management process.
  • Spot recurring bottlenecks and turn them into better, more scalable ways of working, without losing the personal touch.

Requirements

We're looking for someone who's organized, proactive, and enjoys building things from the ground up. The ideal candidate:
  • At least 4 years of relevant B2B experience — as an Account Manager or in a similar sales/account role, ideally including some exposure to education or SaaS.
  • Excellent written and spoken English (C1/C2-level fluency)
  • Comfortable working independently and taking ownership without a fixed playbook.
  • Experience with CRM systems and a quick learner of new tools — enjoys using AI tools to work smarter.
  • Genuinely energized by setting up and improving processes, not just following them.
  • Prior startup experience is a strong plus — this role requires someone who can shape a function, not just staff it.
Please note: only candidates already based in the Netherlands with the right to work here will be considered. No relocation or visa sponsorship offered.

Salary

€3800-€4500 per month

The company

Our client provides an innovative SaaS platform that is used daily by hundreds of thousands of educators around the world. The platform offers easy-to-use, intuitive tools that help teachers bring structure, clarity, and engagement to their lessons.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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