Account Manager - Mobility Solutions

8000 - 9000

The position offers a base salary between €6,500 and €8,500 gross per month (based on full-time employment, depending on experience and background), complemented by an attractive performance-driven bonus scheme tied to your commercial targets.

You will take direct ownership of the high-priority French market within a fast-growing European business unit, backed by the stability and scale of a global industry leader. The role provides high visibility—reporting directly to the VP of Sales—within a lean, collaborative team where your results have a direct impact. Working out of the European headquarters in Amsterdam with hybrid flexibility (Monday and Thursdays are office days), you’ll enjoy a comprehensive benefits package, including standard Dutch holiday allowance, pension scheme, and full travel expense coverage for client visits across Europe.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.