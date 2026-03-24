Account Executive DACH | German Speaking

As an Account Executive you will drive sales growth by identifying and qualifying new leads, conducting product demonstrations, and effectively managing the sales pipeline.





● Outbound Lead Development: Identify and qualify new outbound leads by following Account-Based Marketing (ABM) principles, including online research, cold outreach, and oversight of leads through the sales funnel.

● Inbound Lead Follow-Up: Convert inbound leads into commercial opportunities and oversee conversion into new paying accounts in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

● Product Demonstrations: Conduct online demos to showcase solutions and their value to potential clients.

● Sales Pipeline Management: Utilize CRM software to track interactions, notes, and follow-ups with prospects.

● Win new business: Use consultative selling techniques to close deals.

● Feedback Collection: Gather feedback from prospects and clients to inform product improvements and sales strategies.

● Collaboration: Work closely with Marketing, Product, and Customer Success teams.

● Relationship building: Build trusted client relationships.

● Continuous Learning: Stay informed about product updates, industry trends, and competition.