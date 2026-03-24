Account Executive DACH | German Speaking
Posted on March 24, 2026
Haarlem
German
Posted on March 24, 2026
About this role
As an Account Executive you will drive sales growth by identifying and qualifying new leads, conducting product demonstrations, and effectively managing the sales pipeline.
● Outbound Lead Development: Identify and qualify new outbound leads by following Account-Based Marketing (ABM) principles, including online research, cold outreach, and oversight of leads through the sales funnel.
● Inbound Lead Follow-Up: Convert inbound leads into commercial opportunities and oversee conversion into new paying accounts in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.
● Product Demonstrations: Conduct online demos to showcase solutions and their value to potential clients.
● Sales Pipeline Management: Utilize CRM software to track interactions, notes, and follow-ups with prospects.
● Win new business: Use consultative selling techniques to close deals.
● Feedback Collection: Gather feedback from prospects and clients to inform product improvements and sales strategies.
● Collaboration: Work closely with Marketing, Product, and Customer Success teams.
● Relationship building: Build trusted client relationships.
● Continuous Learning: Stay informed about product updates, industry trends, and competition.
● Outbound Lead Development: Identify and qualify new outbound leads by following Account-Based Marketing (ABM) principles, including online research, cold outreach, and oversight of leads through the sales funnel.
● Inbound Lead Follow-Up: Convert inbound leads into commercial opportunities and oversee conversion into new paying accounts in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.
● Product Demonstrations: Conduct online demos to showcase solutions and their value to potential clients.
● Sales Pipeline Management: Utilize CRM software to track interactions, notes, and follow-ups with prospects.
● Win new business: Use consultative selling techniques to close deals.
● Feedback Collection: Gather feedback from prospects and clients to inform product improvements and sales strategies.
● Collaboration: Work closely with Marketing, Product, and Customer Success teams.
● Relationship building: Build trusted client relationships.
● Continuous Learning: Stay informed about product updates, industry trends, and competition.
Requirements
● C2 level German and English; additional languages are a plus.
● A tleast 3 years of experience in client-facing roles. (B2B)
● Exceptional communication skills, both verbal and written, with strong listening skills and a positive and energetic phone presence.
● A passion for sales, ambitious and resilient, with a strong work ethic.
● Ability to identify and qualify leads effectively.
● Proficiency in CRM tools and sales pipeline management.
● Skilled in conducting engaging product demonstrations.
● Ability to gather and interpret feedback.
● A collaborative mindset and ability to work cross-functionally.
● Commitment to continuous learning and staying up to date with industry trends.
● Relevant experience in sales or business development, preferably in a B2B environment.
● Interest in innovative and fast-paced environments.
● Willingness to travel.
● Valid EU work permit.
Salary
€4000-€5300 per month
The company
Our client is a leading international company specializing in AI-driven visual content solutions.
Application Procedure
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