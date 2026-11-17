Senior Buyer - Temporary
About this role
We are seeking a Senior Buyer to implement the strategic operational execution of the product investment and drive in-season performance against financial targets!
You will play an integral part in the implementation of brand, product and planning strategies in conjunction with the Brand vision, as one of the key members of the team, you will support the department to future success based on the culture and values of the company.
If you are interested and available ASAP until 31/01/27, don't hesitate to apply!
Your responsibilities are to:
- Develop and execute the assortment strategy and range architecture for the assigned product categories;
- Collaborate closely with Planning to optimise collection plans, assortment guidelines and product flow;
- Present and justify assortment selections, product stories and buy quantifications to senior management and Retail Leadership;
- Monitor commercial performance and translate sales results into actionable weekly trade strategies;
- Identify market trends, product opportunities and commercial initiatives to drive incremental sales growth.
Requirements
The ideal candidate:
- Has 4–7+ years of relevant experience in Buying, preferably within fashion retail, with strong people management skills;
- Has a deep understanding of fashion, product assortments and consumer trends, combined with a strong analytical mindset;
- Has experience with consumer insights, competitor analysis and translating market and store feedback into commercial opportunities;
- Understands the differences between markets, countries and stores and can adapt assortment strategies accordingly;
- Possesses strong communication and presentation skills, with the ability to influence stakeholders at all levels.
Salary
- A contract via Independent Recruiters for 2 months with a competitive salary based on 40 hours and your experience;
- The opportunity to work for a well-known, innovative organization in fashion;
- A temporary assignment that offers both strategic and operational challenges;
- Flexibility with hybrid working;
- A collaborative and ambitious team culture focused on continuous improvement.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.