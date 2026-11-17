We are seeking a Senior Buyer to implement the strategic operational execution of the product investment and drive in-season performance against financial targets!

You will play an integral part in the implementation of brand, product and planning strategies in conjunction with the Brand vision, as one of the key members of the team, you will support the department to future success based on the culture and values of the company.

If you are interested and available ASAP until 31/01/27, don't hesitate to apply!

Your responsibilities are to: