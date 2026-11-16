Visual Merchandising & Assortment Manager - Temporary
About this role
Are you passionate about Visual Merchandising, fashion and creating inspiring retail experiences? For an iconic fashion brand, we are looking for an experienced Visual Merchandising & Assortment Manager to shape and elevate the brand's visual identity across the EMEA region!
In this role, you will develop and drive the visual merchandising strategy, translating seasonal product assortments and brand concepts into compelling, commercially driven in-store experiences. Working closely with Buying, Merchandising, Planning, Marketing and Retail Operations, you will influence product selection, optimize store presentations and ensure consistent brand execution across markets.
Are you a creative and commercially minded professional with strong stakeholder management skills and a passion for bringing products to life? Are you available as soon as possible untill the end of July? We would love to hear from you!
Freelancers are not allowed!
Your responsibilities are to:
- Develop and manage the strategic Visual Merchandising and assortment strategy across the EMEA region, from seasonal planning through to in-store execution;
- Influence product selection based on store capacity, customer profiles, commercial opportunities and local market needs;
- Translate brand and marketing strategies into clear, commercially effective Visual Merchandising guidelines for stores and showrooms;
- Lead and coordinate cross-functional collaboration with Buying, Merchandising, Planning, Marketing, Wholesale and Retail Operations;
- Ensure visual brand consistency and high execution standards across stores, including the development of seasonal guidelines, training materials and communication for store teams.
Requirements
The ideal candidate has/is:
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in Visual Merchandising, Merchandising or Buying, preferably within an international retail environment;
- Strong commercial acumen and in-depth knowledge of assortment planning, store layouts, product presentation and retail performance;
- Strategic and analytical mindset, with the ability to translate creative brand concepts into commercially driven and operationally feasible solutions;
- Excellent communication, stakeholder management and influencing skills, with proven experience working across multiple functions and senior stakeholders;
- Inspirational and collaborative leader with strong coaching skills, a proactive mindset and willingness to travel regularly, both domestically and internationally.
Salary
- A contract via Independent Recruiters for 8 months with a competitive salary based on 40 hours and your experience;
- The opportunity to work for a well-known, innovative organization in fashion;
- A temporary assignment that offers both strategic and operational challenges;
- Flexibility with hybrid working;
- A collaborative and ambitious team culture focused on continuous improvement.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.