Visual Merchandising & Assortment Manager - Temporary

Are you passionate about Visual Merchandising, fashion and creating inspiring retail experiences? For an iconic fashion brand, we are looking for an experienced Visual Merchandising & Assortment Manager to shape and elevate the brand's visual identity across the EMEA region!

In this role, you will develop and drive the visual merchandising strategy, translating seasonal product assortments and brand concepts into compelling, commercially driven in-store experiences. Working closely with Buying, Merchandising, Planning, Marketing and Retail Operations, you will influence product selection, optimize store presentations and ensure consistent brand execution across markets.

Are you a creative and commercially minded professional with strong stakeholder management skills and a passion for bringing products to life? Are you available as soon as possible untill the end of July? We would love to hear from you!