Researcher & Data Analyst | Swedish

About this role
As a Researcher & Data Analyst, your tasks will include:
- developing and programming questionnaires
- planning and coordinating fieldwork
- analyzing existing data via PowerBI
- making graphs and PowerPoint presentations
- giving conclusions based on your research, finding detailed answers to your clients' questions
- being responsible for the day-to-day tasks and activities related to running research projects
You will do all of this together with your client, a consultant, and the rest of the Research Team. You will also be busy with the development and execution of new ideas around questionnaire techniques, statistical analysis, etc.
Requirements
The ideal Researcher should combine the following background and skills:
- an HBO or university diploma in a quantitative study (marketing research, business administration, economic psychology, sociology, etc.)
- 2 to 3 years of relevant work experience (desired)
- being fluent in Swedish and English, bonus points if you have good knowledge of the Dutch language
- the willingness to go for your next step in your career
- an eye for detail, quality, and a strong sense of responsibility for the data you handle
- an analytical mindset, curiosity, and the drive to get to the core of questions
Salary
€2700-€3300 per month
The company
My client is an award-winning market research institute, working with clients such as Nestle, Samsung, and Johnson & Johnson, to name a few. As a Researcher, you and your team form the heart of this company. By delivering top-notch research projects you provide your clients with the data they need to push their businesses to the next level.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
