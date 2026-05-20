Regional Operations Manager Europe – Depot & Maintenance Network
Posted on May 20, 2026
Rotterdam
English
Posted on May 20, 2026
About this role
For the European region, our client is looking for a proactive and hands-on Regional Maintenance & Repair Manager Europe. This is an excellent opportunity for a motivated professional with strong general management skills, a collaborative mindset and the ambition to grow within an international organisation.
While experience with tank containers is important, the company places great value on personality, leadership potential, business understanding and the ability to build strong relationships with service providers across different cultures.
Responsibilities
As Regional Maintenance & Repair Manager Europe, you will be responsible for managing the European maintenance and repair network and ensuring that depot operations support the company’s commercial and operational requirements.
Your main responsibilities will include:
While experience with tank containers is important, the company places great value on personality, leadership potential, business understanding and the ability to build strong relationships with service providers across different cultures.
Responsibilities
As Regional Maintenance & Repair Manager Europe, you will be responsible for managing the European maintenance and repair network and ensuring that depot operations support the company’s commercial and operational requirements.
Your main responsibilities will include:
- Managing the European depot network and infrastructure, ensuring efficient support for business activities and compliance with internal procedures, local requirements and relevant regulations.
- Overseeing the full maintenance and repair cycle, from off-hire to availability, with a focus on turnaround times, repair trends, stock levels, cost control and KPI performance.
- Monitoring and improving cost efficiency across storage, handling, repair costs and repair time tariffs, including budget responsibility for M&R-related costs.
- Identifying deviations, analysing operational performance and implementing corrective actions in close cooperation with local teams and service providers.
- Managing exceptional depot situations such as congestion, labour force changes, sudden equipment demand or other operational challenges.
- Organising and conducting depot audits, stock audits and in-fleet inspections to identify repair irregularities, equipment defects, quality issues and stock discrepancies.
- Acting as a key point of contact for internal stakeholders such as customer service, sales, fleet management, technical teams, purchasing, compliance and IT.
- Supporting depots and vendors with operational, technical and IT-related topics, including EDI/API connections, training and issue resolution.
- Validating vendor payments and invoices where required.
- Leading, coaching and developing the European M&R team, including resource planning, productivity management, performance reviews, training and employee development.
- Building strong, trust-based relationships with external service providers across Europe through regular communication, personal presence and travel.
- Taking ownership of additional projects and improvement initiatives as required by management.
Requirements
You are a hands-on, open-minded and proactive professional who enjoys working with people from different cultures. You combine strong organisational and general management skills with the ability to analyse processes, solve problems and create practical improvements.
The ideal candidate brings:
The ideal candidate brings:
- A recognised degree or qualification in a technical, operational or management-related field.
- Experience in container leasing, shipping, logistics, forwarding, depot operations or a related operational environment. Experience with tank containers is highly preferred.
- A strong general management mindset, with the ability to coordinate people, processes, vendors, costs and operational performance.
- Leadership experience or clear leadership potential, combined with the ability to motivate, coach and develop others.
- A proactive “do-it-yourself” attitude and the willingness to take ownership rather than wait for instructions.
- Strong communication and negotiation skills in English.
- At least one additional European language; Dutch would be a strong advantage.
- An open and approachable personality, with the ability to build close and constructive relationships with service providers, colleagues and stakeholders.
- A genuine team-player mentality and strong awareness of cross-cultural collaboration.
- Analytical skills and the ability to identify process improvements and implement practical solutions.
- Good digital skills, including strong competence in Microsoft Office applications such as Outlook, Teams, Excel and Word.
- Willingness to travel regularly within Europe and occasionally internationally.
- A preference for working from the office and being visibly present with the team, rather than focusing primarily on remote work.
- Long-term motivation to grow within the company and develop into a broader leadership role in the future.
Salary
€90000-€100000 per month
The company
Our client is an international leader in the leasing and management of specialised containers for the transport and storage of liquid products. Operating across Europe and beyond, the company works with a broad network of depots, cleaning stations, surveyors, classification societies, logistics partners and customers.
Application Procedure
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