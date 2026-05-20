Regional Operations Manager Europe – Depot & Maintenance Network

Managing the European depot network and infrastructure, ensuring efficient support for business activities and compliance with internal procedures, local requirements and relevant regulations.

Overseeing the full maintenance and repair cycle, from off-hire to availability, with a focus on turnaround times, repair trends, stock levels, cost control and KPI performance.

Monitoring and improving cost efficiency across storage, handling, repair costs and repair time tariffs, including budget responsibility for M&R-related costs.

Identifying deviations, analysing operational performance and implementing corrective actions in close cooperation with local teams and service providers.

Managing exceptional depot situations such as congestion, labour force changes, sudden equipment demand or other operational challenges.

Organising and conducting depot audits, stock audits and in-fleet inspections to identify repair irregularities, equipment defects, quality issues and stock discrepancies.

Acting as a key point of contact for internal stakeholders such as customer service, sales, fleet management, technical teams, purchasing, compliance and IT.

Supporting depots and vendors with operational, technical and IT-related topics, including EDI/API connections, training and issue resolution.

Validating vendor payments and invoices where required.

Leading, coaching and developing the European M&R team, including resource planning, productivity management, performance reviews, training and employee development.

Building strong, trust-based relationships with external service providers across Europe through regular communication, personal presence and travel.

Taking ownership of additional projects and improvement initiatives as required by management.

For the European region, our client is looking for a proactive and hands-on Regional Maintenance & Repair Manager Europe. This is an excellent opportunity for a motivated professional with strong general management skills, a collaborative mindset and the ambition to grow within an international organisation.While experience with tank containers is important, the company places great value on personality, leadership potential, business understanding and the ability to build strong relationships with service providers across different cultures.As Regional Maintenance & Repair Manager Europe, you will be responsible for managing the European maintenance and repair network and ensuring that depot operations support the company’s commercial and operational requirements.Your main responsibilities will include: