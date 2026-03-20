Qualified Person (QP)
Posted on March 20, 2026
Breda
English
Posted on March 20, 2026
About this role
Only candidates with a valid work permit will be considered. The client does not offer sponsorships.
Our client is looking for a Qualified Person who will play a key role in ensuring that our client's medicines meet the highest standards throughout the clinical development, supply chain, and product lifecycle. You will work cross-functionally with the production, distribution and supply chain department.
What your responsibilities will be:
Our client is looking for a Qualified Person who will play a key role in ensuring that our client's medicines meet the highest standards throughout the clinical development, supply chain, and product lifecycle. You will work cross-functionally with the production, distribution and supply chain department.
What your responsibilities will be:
- Certify batches of medicinal products and investigational medicinal products according to EU and international regulations
- Partner with internal teams to maintain compliance with quality policies, standards, and procedures.
- Serve as the QA contact for Deviations and CAPAs, ensuring proper investigation and resolution.
- Write, review, and approve procedures and job aids in line with regulatory and corporate requirements.
- Review and sign QP declarations and regulatory documentation supporting product filings.
Requirements
- Master degree in Pharmacy, Life Sciences (e.g. Medicine, Veterinary Medicine, Chemistry, Biology, etc.) or equivalent.
- Practical experience in a pharmaceutical GMP environment is a must.
- Minimum of 1 year work experience with a 5-year university degree.
- Minimum of 2 years of experience with a 4-year university degree.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
Salary
€6200-€6200 per month
The company
Our client is an international market leader in the pharmaceutical industry – focused on transforming science and biotechnology into therapies that have the power to restore health or save lives. The patients are the main priority at all times. This USA founded organization holds a large site in Breda, where produced medicines are labeled, stored and shipped worldwide, to more than 75 countries. The staff in Breda works on supply chain processes, engineering, clinical research, marketing and sales on a daily basis. The company culture is dynamic and fast paced, with a strong international character.
Application Procedure
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