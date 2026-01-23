Project Controls Consultant
About this role
As a Project Controls Consultant, you will support the successful delivery of complex engineering and construction projects by strengthening schedule reliability, cost control, and performance monitoring.You will work directly within client project teams, focusing on building and maintaining integrated project schedules, monitoring cost performance, and ensuring effective project control mechanisms are in place.This is a hands-on role where you combine analytical capability with strong stakeholder communication to provide transparency and structure in technically complex environments.Your main focus areas will include project planning, scheduling, cost control, risk tracking, and performance reporting within large-scale projects. Key Responsibilities
Project Planning & SchedulingDevelop, maintain and optimize detailed project schedules (Primavera P6 or similar tools)Analyze critical paths, dependencies, and schedule risksPerform impact analyses and scenario planningEnsure alignment between planning, scope, and project milestones Cost Control & Performance MonitoringMonitor project budgets, forecasts and cost performanceSupport cost tracking and variance analysisContribute to earned value management (EVM) processes where applicableProvide clear reporting on cost and schedule performance Project Controls & Risk ManagementIdentify and assess risks, issues and deviationsSupport implementation of corrective actionsContribute to structured reporting and governance frameworksEnsure data accuracy and consistency across project controls tools Stakeholder CollaborationWork closely with Project Managers, Engineers and ContractorsTranslate complex data into clear insights for decision-makingSupport a culture of proactive risk and performance management
Requirements
This role is ideal for a technically skilled project planner or project controls professional with an engineering background who wants to grow within a consultancy environment while remaining closely involved in the operational side of large-scale projects.
Only candidates with an EU passport can be considered for this role due to strict security clearance for certain projects.
- 3 to max 8 years of experience in project planning, project controls, or cost control
- Educational background in Engineering
- Proven experience with scheduling tools (Primavera P6 preferred)
- Experience with cost control and budget monitoring in project environments
- Strong analytical and structured working style
- Fluent in English and Dutch (minimum C1 level – mandatory)
- Ability to work within complex engineering or construction projects
- Willingness to work on-site with clients across the Netherlands
- Experience in Utilities, Energy, Infrastructure, Defence or Data Center projects
- Proven track record in large-scale, complex project environments
- Affinity with innovation, digitalization and data-driven working
Salary
€6000-€7000 per month
The company
This international consultancy specializes in Project, Program and Portfolio Management, supporting leading organizations across Utilities, Energy, Infrastructure, Defence and Data Centers. With a strong presence in the Netherlands, the company combines structured methodologies with hands-on delivery to help clients improve project predictability, cost control and schedule performance.Operating within complex engineering environments, the organization focuses on strengthening project controls, enhancing transparency, and enabling data-driven decision-making across large-scale capital projects.
