As a Project Controls Consultant, you will support the successful delivery of complex engineering and construction projects by strengthening schedule reliability, cost control, and performance monitoring.You will work directly within client project teams, focusing on building and maintaining integrated project schedules, monitoring cost performance, and ensuring effective project control mechanisms are in place.This is a hands-on role where you combine analytical capability with strong stakeholder communication to provide transparency and structure in technically complex environments.Your main focus areas will include project planning, scheduling, cost control, risk tracking, and performance reporting within large-scale projects. Key Responsibilities

Project Planning & SchedulingDevelop, maintain and optimize detailed project schedules (Primavera P6 or similar tools)Analyze critical paths, dependencies, and schedule risksPerform impact analyses and scenario planningEnsure alignment between planning, scope, and project milestones Cost Control & Performance MonitoringMonitor project budgets, forecasts and cost performanceSupport cost tracking and variance analysisContribute to earned value management (EVM) processes where applicableProvide clear reporting on cost and schedule performance Project Controls & Risk ManagementIdentify and assess risks, issues and deviationsSupport implementation of corrective actionsContribute to structured reporting and governance frameworksEnsure data accuracy and consistency across project controls tools Stakeholder CollaborationWork closely with Project Managers, Engineers and ContractorsTranslate complex data into clear insights for decision-makingSupport a culture of proactive risk and performance management

