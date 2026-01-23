Project Controls Consultant

Project Controls Consultant

Posted on January 23, 2026
Utrecht
Dutch
Posted on January 23, 2026

About this role

As a Project Controls Consultant, you will support the successful delivery of complex engineering and construction projects by strengthening schedule reliability, cost control, and performance monitoring.You will work directly within client project teams, focusing on building and maintaining integrated project schedules, monitoring cost performance, and ensuring effective project control mechanisms are in place.This is a hands-on role where you combine analytical capability with strong stakeholder communication to provide transparency and structure in technically complex environments.Your main focus areas will include project planning, scheduling, cost control, risk tracking, and performance reporting within large-scale projects. Key Responsibilities
Project Planning & SchedulingDevelop, maintain and optimize detailed project schedules (Primavera P6 or similar tools)Analyze critical paths, dependencies, and schedule risksPerform impact analyses and scenario planningEnsure alignment between planning, scope, and project milestones Cost Control & Performance MonitoringMonitor project budgets, forecasts and cost performanceSupport cost tracking and variance analysisContribute to earned value management (EVM) processes where applicableProvide clear reporting on cost and schedule performance Project Controls & Risk ManagementIdentify and assess risks, issues and deviationsSupport implementation of corrective actionsContribute to structured reporting and governance frameworksEnsure data accuracy and consistency across project controls tools Stakeholder CollaborationWork closely with Project Managers, Engineers and ContractorsTranslate complex data into clear insights for decision-makingSupport a culture of proactive risk and performance management

Requirements

This role is ideal for a technically skilled project planner or project controls professional with an engineering background who wants to grow within a consultancy environment while remaining closely involved in the operational side of large-scale projects.
  • 3 to max 8 years of experience in project planning, project controls, or cost control
  • Educational background in Engineering
  • Proven experience with scheduling tools (Primavera P6 preferred)
  • Experience with cost control and budget monitoring in project environments
  • Strong analytical and structured working style
  • Fluent in English and Dutch (minimum C1 level – mandatory)
  • Ability to work within complex engineering or construction projects
  • Willingness to work on-site with clients across the Netherlands
Preferred Qualifications
  • Experience in Utilities, Energy, Infrastructure, Defence or Data Center projects
  • Proven track record in large-scale, complex project environments
  • Affinity with innovation, digitalization and data-driven working

﻿Only candidates with an EU passport can be considered for this role due to strict security clearance for certain projects.

Salary

€6000-€7000 per month

The company

This international consultancy specializes in Project, Program and Portfolio Management, supporting leading organizations across Utilities, Energy, Infrastructure, Defence and Data Centers. With a strong presence in the Netherlands, the company combines structured methodologies with hands-on delivery to help clients improve project predictability, cost control and schedule performance.Operating within complex engineering environments, the organization focuses on strengthening project controls, enhancing transparency, and enabling data-driven decision-making across large-scale capital projects.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
Want more jobs like this?Get Other jobs in Utrecht delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Head of Organization Effectiveness (Temporary)
Interim Program Manager - EDD
ESTEC Test Centre & TEC Laboratories Quality Support Service
Project Scheduler (ESA/ESTEC)
QMS Implementation and Audit Lead (ESA/ESTEC)
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Can employers change home working arrangements?Can employers change home working arrangements?
More than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not DutchMore than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not Dutch
How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position