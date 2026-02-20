IT Project Manager

IT Project Manager

Posted on February 20, 2026
Nijmegen
English
About this role

These will be your daily challenges as a Project Manager:
  • Support and give advice to the sales and technical teams regarding technical implementation
  • Work on several different projects, sometimes outside of your time zone! (but don't worry, this time will be compensated)
  • Coordinate with IT technicians and plan for necessary materials
  • Plan transport: scheduling pick-ups, reserving flights for global destinations
  • Identifying new contacts for logistics procedures, developing and maintaining the relationship with them
  • Keep the CRM system and all stakeholders updated with all the project info
  • Proactively come up with new ideas and solutions to improve transport/implementation procedures
  • Draft reports on logistics activities.

Requirements

Here's what we're looking for:
  • A completed bachelor’s or master’s degree, demonstrating a strong professional foundation.
  • At least one year of hands-on project management experience within a complex organizational environment.
  • The ability to stay composed and solution-focused under pressure in a fast-paced setting.
  • A genuine willingness to work in a 24/7 operational environment, with flexibility beyond a standard 9-to-5 mentality.
  • Strong communication skills in English (written and spoken), combined with a proactive, business-oriented mindset and a high sense of ownership.

Please note that we’re unable to offer visa sponsorship for this position.

Salary

€3000-€3500 per month

The company

Our client is an independent IT hardware and services reseller headquartered in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. They buy and sell IT equipment and IT services and operate in more than 80 countries worldwide. If you are looking for a challenging yet fun environment with opportunities to continuously learn and improve, you're in the right place.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  

