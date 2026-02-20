IT Project Manager
Nijmegen
English
About this role
These will be your daily challenges as a Project Manager:
- Support and give advice to the sales and technical teams regarding technical implementation
- Work on several different projects, sometimes outside of your time zone! (but don't worry, this time will be compensated)
- Coordinate with IT technicians and plan for necessary materials
- Plan transport: scheduling pick-ups, reserving flights for global destinations
- Identifying new contacts for logistics procedures, developing and maintaining the relationship with them
- Keep the CRM system and all stakeholders updated with all the project info
- Proactively come up with new ideas and solutions to improve transport/implementation procedures
- Draft reports on logistics activities.
Requirements
Here's what we're looking for:
Please note that we’re unable to offer visa sponsorship for this position.
- A completed bachelor’s or master’s degree, demonstrating a strong professional foundation.
- At least one year of hands-on project management experience within a complex organizational environment.
- The ability to stay composed and solution-focused under pressure in a fast-paced setting.
- A genuine willingness to work in a 24/7 operational environment, with flexibility beyond a standard 9-to-5 mentality.
- Strong communication skills in English (written and spoken), combined with a proactive, business-oriented mindset and a high sense of ownership.
Salary
€3000-€3500 per month
The company
Our client is an independent IT hardware and services reseller headquartered in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. They buy and sell IT equipment and IT services and operate in more than 80 countries worldwide. If you are looking for a challenging yet fun environment with opportunities to continuously learn and improve, you're in the right place.
Application Procedure
