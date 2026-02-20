Export Desk Representative
About this role
A glimpse into a day as an Export Desk Representative:
- Building internal knowledge base for taxes, duties and shipping costs for all export destinations
- Monitoring and analyzing transport timelines, and ensuring that deadlines are met
- Coordinating with internal sales, logistics and finance departments to optimize, standardize and systematize logistics processes
- Constantly finding new solutions in a creative, proactive and organized way
- Understand which transport solutions would be the most suitable for that specific order.
- Be in direct contact with external stakeholders (ex. logistics companies)
Requirements
This is what we're looking for:
Please note that we’re unable to offer visa sponsorship for this position.
- Compliance and legal knowledge into the export market. This is non-negotiable
- Commercial mindset
- General interest in international export-import regulations
- Experience/logistical background is a big plus
- Strong interest (and knowledge) in shipping high value IT hardware with airfreight
Salary
€2750-€3000 per month
The company
Our client is located in Nijmegen and is a distributor of hardware, software and services, offering a true global solution to their clients needs. These clients are regional entrepreneurs, national market players, but also multinationals with locations around the globe. Their core business is focusing on the trading of IT hardware within the EMEA region, and by creating partnerships with your clients.
Application Procedure
