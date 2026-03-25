Develop and implement an international commercial growth strategy

Establish and expand sustainable relationships with international clients and partners

Identify new market opportunities and international growth potential

Actively develop new markets and distribution channels

Responsible for achieving revenue and gross margin targets

Identify and develop new business opportunities and distribution channels

Maintain and expand existing international client relationships

Identify upselling and cross-selling opportunities within the product portfolio

Maintain and expand relationships with existing international distributors and partners

Negotiate contracts and commercial terms

Manage key accounts and strategic clients

Follow up on international sales leads and inquiries

Actively contribute to the sales process from initial contact to contract closure

Analyze market developments, competition, and commercial opportunities

Report on sales performance, forecasts, and market developments

Prepare and coordinate the yearly trade fair in Germany

Manage and coach a junior colleague

Distribute tasks within the commercial team

Support the follow-up of website inquiries and leads

Ensure efficient follow-up of commercial activities

(potential) client visits

international trade fairs

market development

partner meetings

reports to the headoffice in France

works closely with the Operations Manager and his team

manages 1 junior employee

For a small, flexible and internationally oriented company, active in the field of safety solutions for the professional market, we are looking for an International Sales Manager who will be responsible for further developing and realizing international commercial growth.The company operates in a niche market and has a strong international footprint across more than 40 countries. The organization is entrepreneurial, informal, and hands-on.In this role, you combine strategic thinking with hands-on sales activities and play a key role in accelerating international growth. You are part of the management team and act as the commercial driving force of the organization.The role has a strong international character, with regular travel to clients and partners.International Sales StrategyCommercial ResponsibilityOperational Sales ActivitiesTeam CoordinationTravelThe role includes approximately 6 weeks of international travel per year, for example:Position in the OrganizationThe International Sales Manager: