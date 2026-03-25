International Sales Manager
Posted on March 25, 2026
Culemborg
Arabic, English
Posted on March 25, 2026
About this role
For a small, flexible and internationally oriented company, active in the field of safety solutions for the professional market, we are looking for an International Sales Manager who will be responsible for further developing and realizing international commercial growth.The company operates in a niche market and has a strong international footprint across more than 40 countries. The organization is entrepreneurial, informal, and hands-on.In this role, you combine strategic thinking with hands-on sales activities and play a key role in accelerating international growth. You are part of the management team and act as the commercial driving force of the organization.The role has a strong international character, with regular travel to clients and partners.
Key Responsibilities
International Sales Strategy
Commercial Responsibility
Operational Sales Activities
Team Coordination
Travel
The role includes approximately 6 weeks of international travel per year, for example:
Position in the Organization
The International Sales Manager:
Key Responsibilities
International Sales Strategy
- Develop and implement an international commercial growth strategy
- Establish and expand sustainable relationships with international clients and partners
- Identify new market opportunities and international growth potential
- Actively develop new markets and distribution channels
Commercial Responsibility
- Responsible for achieving revenue and gross margin targets
- Identify and develop new business opportunities and distribution channels
- Maintain and expand existing international client relationships
- Identify upselling and cross-selling opportunities within the product portfolio
- Maintain and expand relationships with existing international distributors and partners
- Negotiate contracts and commercial terms
- Manage key accounts and strategic clients
Operational Sales Activities
- Follow up on international sales leads and inquiries
- Actively contribute to the sales process from initial contact to contract closure
- Analyze market developments, competition, and commercial opportunities
- Report on sales performance, forecasts, and market developments
- Prepare and coordinate the yearly trade fair in Germany
Team Coordination
- Manage and coach a junior colleague
- Distribute tasks within the commercial team
- Support the follow-up of website inquiries and leads
- Ensure efficient follow-up of commercial activities
Travel
The role includes approximately 6 weeks of international travel per year, for example:
- (potential) client visits
- international trade fairs
- market development
- partner meetings
Position in the Organization
The International Sales Manager:
- reports to the headoffice in France
- works closely with the Operations Manager and his team
- manages 1 junior employee
Requirements
Education and Experience
Languages
Competencies
The ideal candidate is:
Personal traits
We are looking for someone who:
Please note that only candidates can be taken into consideration who already reside within a 45 minutes commute from the Culemborg area.
- Minimum of 10 years of experience in an international B2B sales environment
- Proven experience in international sales
- Proven track record in selling tangible products (not services)
- Experience in developing new markets and international distribution
- Experience within an SME or entrepreneurial environment
- Experience with international trade fairs and network development
Languages
- Fluency in English
- Fluency in German and/or Arabic are considered a strong plus
Competencies
The ideal candidate is:
- entrepreneurial and results-driven
- strategically strong but also hands-on
- commercially minded and relationship-oriented
- independent and proactive
- strong in negotiation
- internationally oriented
- an excellent communicator in multicultural environments
Personal traits
We are looking for someone who:
- is energized by developing international markets
- is comfortable working in a small, entrepreneurial organization
- takes responsibility for commercial results
- recognizes opportunities and knows how to convert them into concrete business
Please note that only candidates can be taken into consideration who already reside within a 45 minutes commute from the Culemborg area.
Salary
€80000-€90000 per month
The company
Our client is an European-based company specializing in innovative solutions within a niche B2B market. The organization operates internationally, focusing on product development and long-term partnerships. With a strong emphasis on quality and sustainability, it supports clients across multiple sectors.
Application Procedure
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