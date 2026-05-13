Health & Safety Officer | Food Production | Dutch

Health & Safety Officer | Food Production | Dutch

Posted on May 13, 2026
Heerenveen
Posted on May 13, 2026

About this role

Join a global leader in dairy ingredient production at their state-of-the-art facility in Heerenveen! Our client is a global player in the food industry that has approx. 150 offices across the world and is known for crafting high-quality powdered ingredients used in sports nutrition, infant formula, and medical applications. 

Key Responsibilities:

The position of the Health, Safety,  and Environmental Officer is responsible for assisting the HSE Manager to ensure a safe day to day operation of the plant.

  • Inspection of site conditions to determine if hazards and environmental deviations are present and to establish procedures and policies to overcome those hazardous and environmental situations
  • Take action in case of broken equipment, defective tools and other potential hazards, focusing on staff safety
  • Apply effective and sustainable health, safety and environmental management systems and practices to ensure adherence with the Global Policy and Framework
  • Role model expected Health, Safety and sustainable environmental behaviours and champion the desired Safety, Health, Environmental and Compliance Culture
  • Assist the HSE Manager in the environmental permit

What You Bring:

  • A higher professional education (HBO) degree in Dairy or Process Technology
  • Professional training in integrated safety (MVK, HVK or equivalent)
  • 2-3 years of relevant work experience in a manufacturing environment
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to engage and influence colleagues across the organization
  • Proficiency in Dutch and English

Way of working:
This position is for 40h/w and is fully onsite role, and we are looking for candidates who live within 45mins from Heerenveen (or willingness to relocate).

What We Offer:

  • A competitive salary aligned with your experience.
  • 8% vacation pay and 25 vacation days annually.
  • A robust pension plan and a potential annual bonus based on company performance.
  • Travel reimbursement (€0.23/km, up to 50 km one way).
  • Access to a fitness program, fresh fruit at work, and regular team-building activities.

This role requires regular presence at the production facility and offers a dynamic work environment where no two days are the same. Are you ready to make a difference? Apply now and help shape the future of high-quality dairy ingredients.
Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at konstantina@adamsrecruitment.com
We never request payment from candidates, and we always contact you through our official business accounts and platforms. If someone asks you for money, it’s probably a scam. Please always make sure that the job you’re applying for is listed on our website.
Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living and have valid work permit in the Netherlands.

The post Health & Safety Officer | Food Production | Dutch appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

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