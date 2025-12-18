Trade Marketing Specialist | ENG
About this role
Are you an experienced FMCG trade marketing professional ready to drive retail expansion across European markets? We're recruiting for a Trade Marketing Specialist on behalf of our client, a rapidly growing food distribution company with operations spanning the EU.
Key Responsibilities
Strategic Campaign Development
- Develop and execute trade marketing campaigns supporting retail product launches and brand visibility
- Conduct market analysis to identify consumer trends and competitive positioning opportunities
- Create brand activation strategies for timing, product selection, and promotional approaches
- Support the company's transition from commodity distribution to branded retail products
- Focus on expanding presence in priority European markets, including Southern and Central Europe
Distributor Partnership Management
- Work with local distributor partners across multiple EU countries to strengthen retail chain engagement
- Develop promotional programs and point-of-sale materials that enhance product sell-through
- Create compelling trade materials for distributor use with retail customers
- Build and maintain relationships with key distribution partners across diverse European markets
Campaign Tracking & Performance Analysis
- Monitor campaign effectiveness through sales performance data and adjust strategies accordingly
- Track promotional program results against commercial targets across multiple country markets
- Evaluate trade marketing initiative ROI and provide recommendations for optimization
- Manage trade marketing budget allocation, ensuring cost-effective resource utilization
Cross-Functional Collaboration
- Coordinate with sales, brand marketing, supply chain, and operations teams for seamless campaign execution
- Align trade marketing activities with broader strategic objectives and brand positioning
- Work alongside team members to manage ongoing operations during planned organizational transitions
- Stay current on industry developments and trade marketing best practices
Trade Show Representation
- Support participation in major European food industry exhibitions across the Netherlands, Germany, France, and the UK
- Represent the company at trade events and industry shows
- Travel approximately two to three times per year for 2-3 day trips supporting trade activations and distributor meetings
Qualifications & Skills
- Minimum 3 years of proven Trade Marketing experience within the FMCG sector
- Strong understanding of trade marketing fundamentals and retail activation strategies
- Background from companies with established trade marketing practices (multinational FMCG companies strongly preferred)
- Professional-level fluency in English (written and verbal) is mandatory. Additional European language skills strongly preferred: Spanish, French, Italian, or Portuguese
- Ability to work independently with moderate supervision and manage priorities autonomously
- Excellent interpersonal and relationship-building capabilities with a results-driven mindset
- Advanced negotiation and project management skills
- Comfortable working in a fast-paced, international environment
- Experience in the food industry (meat, poultry, or frozen foods) is a significant advantage
- Background working with international distributors and understanding European retail landscapes
- Familiarity with B2B food distribution channels and retail market entry strategies
What We Offer
- 24 days of annual leave
- €0.23 per kilometer transportation reimbursement (minimum 15km from office) or monthly public transportation expense reimbursement
- Company laptop and mobile phone provided
- Initial 7-month contract followed by a 1-year contract, with the possibility for permanent employment
- Office-based role with flexibility for 1-2 days of work-from-home after the onboarding period
- Comprehensive training from an experienced Trade Marketing Manager
- Exposure to international food distribution across multiple European markets
- Opportunity to shape trade marketing strategy during a critical growth and brand development phase
- Collaborative international team environment
Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently residing in the Netherlands and who will not require work permit sponsorship now or in the future.
