Trade Marketing Specialist | ENG

Are you an experienced FMCG trade marketing professional ready to drive retail expansion across European markets? We're recruiting for a Trade Marketing Specialist on behalf of our client, a rapidly growing food distribution company with operations spanning the EU.

Key Responsibilities

Strategic Campaign Development

Develop and execute trade marketing campaigns supporting retail product launches and brand visibility

Conduct market analysis to identify consumer trends and competitive positioning opportunities

Create brand activation strategies for timing, product selection, and promotional approaches

Support the company's transition from commodity distribution to branded retail products

Focus on expanding presence in priority European markets, including Southern and Central Europe

Distributor Partnership Management

Work with local distributor partners across multiple EU countries to strengthen retail chain engagement

Develop promotional programs and point-of-sale materials that enhance product sell-through

Create compelling trade materials for distributor use with retail customers

Build and maintain relationships with key distribution partners across diverse European markets

Campaign Tracking & Performance Analysis

Monitor campaign effectiveness through sales performance data and adjust strategies accordingly

Track promotional program results against commercial targets across multiple country markets

Evaluate trade marketing initiative ROI and provide recommendations for optimization

Manage trade marketing budget allocation, ensuring cost-effective resource utilization

Cross-Functional Collaboration

Coordinate with sales, brand marketing, supply chain, and operations teams for seamless campaign execution

Align trade marketing activities with broader strategic objectives and brand positioning

Work alongside team members to manage ongoing operations during planned organizational transitions

Stay current on industry developments and trade marketing best practices

Trade Show Representation

Support participation in major European food industry exhibitions across the Netherlands, Germany, France, and the UK

Represent the company at trade events and industry shows

Travel approximately two to three times per year for 2-3 day trips supporting trade activations and distributor meetings

Qualifications & Skills

Minimum 3 years of proven Trade Marketing experience within the FMCG sector

Strong understanding of trade marketing fundamentals and retail activation strategies

Background from companies with established trade marketing practices (multinational FMCG companies strongly preferred)

Professional-level fluency in English (written and verbal) is mandatory. Additional European language skills strongly preferred: Spanish, French, Italian, or Portuguese

Ability to work independently with moderate supervision and manage priorities autonomously

Excellent interpersonal and relationship-building capabilities with a results-driven mindset

Advanced negotiation and project management skills

Comfortable working in a fast-paced, international environment

Experience in the food industry (meat, poultry, or frozen foods) is a significant advantage

Background working with international distributors and understanding European retail landscapes

Familiarity with B2B food distribution channels and retail market entry strategies

What We Offer

24 days of annual leave

€0.23 per kilometer transportation reimbursement (minimum 15km from office) or monthly public transportation expense reimbursement

Company laptop and mobile phone provided

Initial 7-month contract followed by a 1-year contract, with the possibility for permanent employment

Office-based role with flexibility for 1-2 days of work-from-home after the onboarding period

Comprehensive training from an experienced Trade Marketing Manager

Exposure to international food distribution across multiple European markets

Opportunity to shape trade marketing strategy during a critical growth and brand development phase

Collaborative international team environment

Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently residing in the Netherlands and who will not require work permit sponsorship now or in the future.

The post Trade Marketing Specialist | ENG appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.