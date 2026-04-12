Trade Marketing Manager | FMCG | ENG

Our client is the European subsidiary and regional headquarters of a globally recognized Korean food producer, known for bringing bold and authentic K-food products to more than 35 markets across Europe.

About the Brand

The company’s flagship brand is one of the fastest-growing and most recognizable names in the global food industry, celebrated for its iconic spicy noodles and distinctive flavors. As the business continues to expand across Europe, the organization is strengthening its regional hub in Amsterdam to connect more closely with local consumers and retail partners.

Role Overview

The Trade Marketing Manager will play an important role in delivering impactful customer activation initiatives across the European market, working closely with the Trade Marketing Lead as well as Sales and Marketing teams. This role is highly focused on the mainstream retail channel, where you will collaborate with key customers to enhance in-store visibility, drive shopper engagement, and support joint business growth. It requires a hands-on, execution-driven professional who thrives in a fast-paced and entrepreneurial environment.

Key Responsibilities

Customer Marketing & Activation

Implement customer marketing plans aligned with commercial and brand objectives

Localize global marketing plans into actionable customer-specific activation calendars

Identify opportunities to improve category performance and brand visibility in-store

Coordinate and execute activations such as POS materials, sampling campaigns, themed displays, and seasonal promotions

Support the development of customer-specific toolkits and sales materials

Ensure consistent roll-out of promotions, product launches, and visibility initiatives across markets

Trade Marketing Excellence

Deliver tailored activation strategies for leading European retailers

Manage promotional plans, including mechanics, execution, and performance tracking

Partner with Sales teams to strengthen customer relationships through effective trade programs

Identify opportunities to optimize pricing, promotions, and store-level impact

Cross-Functional Collaboration

Work closely with Sales, Brand Marketing, Supply Chain, and external partners to ensure seamless campaign execution

Contribute to improving processes, tools, and ways of working across teams

Performance Tracking & Insights

Monitor and analyze promotional effectiveness and shopper behavior using market and customer data

Conduct post-activation evaluations and provide actionable insights

Maintain and consolidate performance reports across key KPIs and accounts

Profile of the Ideal Candidate

Experience

Around 5 years of experience in Trade Marketing, Customer Marketing, Shopper Marketing, or Category Management within FMCG

Proven experience working with mainstream retail channels across Europe

Hands-on experience with POS execution, promotional planning, and in-store excellence programs

Familiarity with data sources such as Nielsen, IRI, or retailer platforms

Experience in international or multicultural environments is a plus

Skills & Competencies

Strong project management and execution capabilities

Excellent communication skills and ability to build relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Analytical mindset with experience measuring in-store and promotional performance

Ability to translate brand strategy into effective customer-level activation

Comfortable working in a dynamic, high-growth environment

Proactive, solution-oriented, and collaborative approach

What We Offer

A dynamic role within a rapidly expanding international FMCG company

The opportunity to contribute to the growth of a globally recognized Korean food brand across Europe

Room for career development in customer marketing, account management, or brand strategy

A collaborative and multicultural working environment

Competitive salary and benefits package aligned with experience

Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at nora@adamsrecruitment.com

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