Social Media Manager

Own and manage all social media channels, with a strong focus on TikTok and Instagram.

Create, plan, schedule, and publish engaging organic content tailored to the target audience and brand identity.

Build and maintain strong engagement with the online community through activations, interactions, and creator partnerships.

Develop and execute influencer and social media campaigns, including budgeting, coordination, and evaluation.

Monitor performance metrics and audience insights to continuously optimize content strategy and channel growth.

Collaborate with internal teams by sharing community feedback, trends, and performance insights, while supporting broader marketing and growth initiatives where needed.

Our client is looking for ato take ownership of their social media presence and help grow an engaged international community of educators. The role focuses on organic content creation, community engagement, influencer collaborations, and strengthening brand visibility across channels such as TikTok and Instagram.Key responsibilities: