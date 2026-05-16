Social Media Manager
Posted on May 16, 2026
Bunnik
English
Posted on May 16, 2026
About this role
Our client is looking for a Social Media Manager to take ownership of their social media presence and help grow an engaged international community of educators. The role focuses on organic content creation, community engagement, influencer collaborations, and strengthening brand visibility across channels such as TikTok and Instagram.
Key responsibilities:
Key responsibilities:
- Own and manage all social media channels, with a strong focus on TikTok and Instagram.
- Create, plan, schedule, and publish engaging organic content tailored to the target audience and brand identity.
- Build and maintain strong engagement with the online community through activations, interactions, and creator partnerships.
- Develop and execute influencer and social media campaigns, including budgeting, coordination, and evaluation.
- Monitor performance metrics and audience insights to continuously optimize content strategy and channel growth.
- Collaborate with internal teams by sharing community feedback, trends, and performance insights, while supporting broader marketing and growth initiatives where needed.
Requirements
We're looking for a Social Media Manager who is creative, proactive, and hands-on with content creation and community engagement. The ideal candidate:
Please note that we’re unable to offer visa sponsorship for this position.
- Excellent English (C1) with strong written communication and storytelling skills. You should be confident using American English in copy, and cultural knowledge is a plus.
- 3–5 years of experience in social media management, organic content creation, digital marketing, or a similar role.
- Proven experience managing social media channels professionally, particularly TikTok and Instagram.
- Comfortable creating content independently, from filming short-form videos to writing captions and publishing posts.
- Experienced with social media analytics tools such as Meta Business Suite and TikTok Studio, with the ability to use data to improve performance and strategy.
- Creative, trend-aware, and able to identify opportunities for audience growth and engagement.
- Comfortable with basic graphic design and video editing tasks, and familiar with AI tools that support content creation and workflow efficiency. Experience with Figma or DaVinci Resolve is a plus.
- Organized and proactive, with strong project management skills and the ability to manage multiple campaigns and priorities simultaneously.
- Experience working with influencers, creators, or online communities is highly preferred.
- Affinity with education, EdTech, or mission-driven brands is considered a strong plus.
Please note that we’re unable to offer visa sponsorship for this position.
Salary
€3400-€3900 per month
The company
Our client provides an innovative online whiteboard platform that is used daily by hundreds of thousands of educators around the world. The platform offers easy-to-use, intuitive tools that help teachers bring structure, clarity, and engagement to their lessons.
Application Procedure
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