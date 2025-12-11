Senior Regional Merchandiser - Temporary

Posted on December 11, 2025
Amsterdam
English
About this role

A leading international fashion and lifestyle brand is looking for a Senior Regional Merchandiser to join its Full Price Buying & Merchandising team. This role focuses on ensuring that regional product assortments for the EMEA market align seamlessly with global strategies and drive commercial success across both DTC and wholesale channels.


Are you available as soon as possible, full-time (40 hours), until May 2026?
Then this is your chance to make an impact at scale. Apply now!

Your responsibilities are to:



  • Own the communication of regional product needs to global product teams, ensuring assortments are aligned with market demand and optimized for both wholesale and DTC;

  • Lead assortment and range planning for your categories, ensuring product availability and alignment with the regional strategy;

  • Analyze and interpret sell-in/sell-out data, market trends and consumer insights to identify opportunities, risks and improvements;

  • Develop and manage sales tools and materials to support commercial teams in maximizing sales performance;

  • Independently manage product lifecycle tasks, including updates, availability monitoring, and phase-outs;

  • Coordinate product rollouts and launches across markets, ensuring timing, readiness and smooth execution;

  • Partner proactively with global, hub and planning teams to ensure cross-functional alignment and the integration of regional feedback into global product development.

If this role sounds like the next step in your career, we'd love to hear from you - including your thoughts on the right compensation package.


How we'll proceed:
Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in person. During this conversation, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the next steps. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to support you throughout the entire application process.


The Independent Recruiters Group consists of a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own discipline, making them the ideal sparring partner for both candidates and clients.

Salary

EUR 5735
