Senior Regional Merchandiser - Temporary

A leading international fashion and lifestyle brand is looking for a Senior Regional Merchandiser to join its Full Price Buying & Merchandising team. This role focuses on ensuring that regional product assortments for the EMEA market align seamlessly with global strategies and drive commercial success across both DTC and wholesale channels.

Own the communication of regional product needs to global product teams, ensuring assortments are aligned with market demand and optimized for both wholesale and DTC;



Lead assortment and range planning for your categories, ensuring product availability and alignment with the regional strategy;



Analyze and interpret sell-in/sell-out data, market trends and consumer insights to identify opportunities, risks and improvements;



Develop and manage sales tools and materials to support commercial teams in maximizing sales performance;



Independently manage product lifecycle tasks, including updates, availability monitoring, and phase-outs;



Coordinate product rollouts and launches across markets, ensuring timing, readiness and smooth execution;



Partner proactively with global, hub and planning teams to ensure cross-functional alignment and the integration of regional feedback into global product development.



