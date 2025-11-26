Marketing Representative | English
About this role
The Junior Marketing Representative drives brand growth by transforming strategic marketing plans into impactful, results-oriented actions. This role combines creativity with execution, ensuring all campaigns and materials—both online and offline—reflect the brand’s identity and business goals. With a strong eye for detail and a hands-on approach, the Marketing Representative maintains consistent, high-quality communication across all marketing channels.
Key Skills
- Strong business acumen with a clear understanding of strategic objectives and market positioning.
- Highly organized and detail-oriented, with the ability to manage multiple projects efficiently.
- Skilled in visual communication, including the design of presentations, product materials, and online content.
- Practical experience with SEO, email marketing, and social media management.
- Proactive in developing creative media strategies and contributing innovative ideas.
- Experienced in international environments, either through global work experience or living abroad.
Requirements
Requirements & Qualifications
- Demonstrates a creative mindset with the ability to think innovatively and beyond conventional ideas.
- Works effectively in a team environment and values collaboration.
- Possesses excellent command of the English language, both written and spoken.
- Holds at least a bachelor’s degree in Marketing or a related field.
- Has 1–2 years of experience in marketing, preferably within an international commercial environment.
- Capable of managing multiple projects and tasks simultaneously while maintaining quality and accuracy.
- Experience with Adobe Creative Suite (InDesign, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and After Effects) is highly desirable.
- Naturally curious and committed to continuous learning, with strong general awareness and interest in diverse topics.
- Stays informed about current market dynamics and emerging marketing trends.
- Experience in digital marketing is advantageous.
- Familiarity or interest in the B2B IT industry is considered a strong plus.
- Available for a full-time position.
- You have valid working permit
Salary
€2600-€3000 per month
The company
Our client is located in Nijmegen and is a distributor of hardware, software and services, offering a true global solution to their clients needs. These clients are regional entrepreneurs, national market players, but also multinationals with locations around the globe. Their core business is focusing on the trading of IT hardware within the EMEA region, and by creating partnerships with your clients.
