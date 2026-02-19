Marketing Manager
Posted on February 19, 2026
Amsterdam
English
Posted on February 19, 2026
About this role
What will you do?
- This is a standalone position and you will be reporting to the Global Marketing Director (Export Division)
- Partner with Sales Managers to achieve the annual business targets across the European region.
- Develop and implement a comprehensive brand marketing strategy tailored to EU markets, in alignment with the central/global marketing function.
- Analyze market trends, consumer behavior, and competitive activity to identify growth opportunities and translate insights into actionable plans.
- Define the optimal product portfolio by country using market intelligence; create launch plans to address gaps and support commercialization with strong sales materials and visual assets.
- Map and evaluate customer journeys; design targeted lead-generation initiatives that support Sales Managers and improve conversion.
- Develop and manage digital marketing channels, including social media, website management, e-commerce initiatives, and SEO programs in priority markets.
- Build a regional content strategy and oversee the creation of a scalable content library for advertising, promotions, and trade activation.
- Create localized communication plans aimed at end consumers and shoppers within key retail environments.
- Own and manage the regional marketing budget, ensuring efficient allocation of resources to maximize ROI and meet business objectives.
- Monitor, measure, and report on campaign and promotion performance against defined KPIs, providing data-driven recommendations for optimization.
- Collaborate cross-functionally with trade marketing, Sales, global marketing, product development, and supply chain to ensure alignment with broader strategic goals.
- Support Sales Managers in preparing presentations and materials for both existing and prospective clients.
- Contribute to the planning and execution of trade shows, exhibitions, and industry events; recommend participation opportunities and sponsorships aligned with growth priorities.
- Initiate and manage collaborations with influencers, chefs, and relevant organizations to strengthen brand presence within the culinary sector.
- Stay informed on industry developments, market dynamics, and regulatory requirements to ensure compliance and maintain competitive positioning.
- Lead and develop the regional marketing team.
Requirements
Who are you?
- Minimum 6 years of experience in brand or marketing management roles (incl. min. 3-5 years of experience in the FMCG industry)
- Fluent in English; additional European languages are a plus.
- University degree in Marketing, International Business, or a related field.
- Strong experience working across European markets.
- Proven track record in new product development and launch execution.
- Experience managing complex, multi-market product portfolios.
- Background in the food and beverage sector is advantageous.
- Advanced digital marketing expertise, including performance-driven campaigns.
- Demonstrated team leadership and people management experience.
- Evidence of continuous professional development in modern marketing practices is an advantage.
Salary
€70000-€80000 per month
The company
We are representing a leading international company based in the Amsterdam area. They are known for their dynamic, collaborative, and professional environment. This organization, functioning in the poultry industry, fosters a culture of open communication and teamwork, where every member's contribution is valued.
They are currently seeking a new colleague to join the Marketing Team. This is an excellent opportunity to join a thriving business and play an important role in its daily success.
They are currently seeking a new colleague to join the Marketing Team. This is an excellent opportunity to join a thriving business and play an important role in its daily success.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Marketing / PR jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
SEO Strategist
Content Editor German Speaking Markets (part-time 16-20h/week)
Growth Marketing Specialist | Dutch & English
Senior Marketing Analyst
Digital Marketing Specialist (ASO)