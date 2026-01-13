E-commerce Marketing Manager | German C2
Posted on January 13, 2026
Den Bosch
German
Posted on January 13, 2026
About this role
In this role, you will work closely with a central creative team in the Netherlands that develops all campaign assets, including ads and copy. Your responsibility is to ensure these ideas translate effectively to the German market — aligning with local culture, customer expectations, and commercial performance. Some of your tasks include:
- Act as the main point of contact for all marketing activities related to Germany
- Adapt and localise centrally developed marketing strategies so they resonate with German customers
- Review, guide, and optimise marketing assets across channels (website, paid media, email, social), without creating the materials yourself
- Ensure messaging, tone of voice, and offers are culturally and commercially relevant for Germany
- Provide local market input during campaign planning and creative discussions with international teams
- Coordinate with internal specialists (creative, performance, influencer marketing) to support successful market execution
- Build and manage strategic partnerships in the German market, such as influencers, affiliates, and commercial partners
- Identify local trends and growth opportunities and translate them into concrete actions
- Represent the German market in both internal decision-making and external conversations
Requirements
- Languages: You have strong experience with the German market and culture and speak German at a C2 proficiency. You are fluent in English (C1) for effective communication with international colleagues. Knowledge of Dutch is a strong plus.
- Experience: We are open to candidates with a few years of relevant experience in creative marketing within an e-commerce environment who bring the right mindset and drive, as well as more senior professionals looking to move away from a corporate setting and eager to take ownership and build things hands-on. A strong affinity with the German market and culture is essential.
- Tools: Experience with platforms such as Shopify and Klaviyo — or comparable e-commerce and marketing tools — is a strong advantage.
- Personality: We are looking for someone who works at pace, communicates clearly and confidently, is results-driven, and collaborates effectively with others.
- Location: We preferably seek candidates who live within commuting distance of ’s-Hertogenbosch, as the role is based primarily in the office (40 hours per week). For exceptional candidates for whom a daily commute is not feasible because they live far away, a hybrid working arrangement can be discussed.
- Availability: A full-time commitment of 40 hours per week is preferred; however, candidates available for a minimum of 32 hours per week are also welcome to apply.
- Travel: Occasional travel to Germany is required to visit customers or partners for presentations, typically around once per month.
Salary
€4000-€4500 per month
The company
A fast-growing European direct-to-consumer brand in the sleep industry, founded in 2021 and headquartered in the Netherlands. The company started with a customizable pillow concept and has since expanded into a broader range of sleep products, including mattresses and bedding. It operates across multiple European markets, such as Germany and the Netherlands, and focuses on combining well-designed products, strong digital marketing, and a high-quality customer experience to help people sleep better.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Marketing / PR jobs in Den Bosch delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Online Marketeer | German
Growth Marketing Specialist
Content Editor German Speaking Markets (part-time 16-20h/week)
Global Marketing Procurement Specialist (expert in ATL)
Marketing Programs Manager - English