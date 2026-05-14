Sr DevOps Engineer (Security) - Interim/Temp
About this role
Senior DevOps Engineer – High Secure Infrastructure (On-site)
Are you a Senior DevOps Engineer who thrives in high-stakes, "air-gapped" environments where security is not just a feature, but the core of everything? We are looking for an experienced engineer to join the High Secure Platform team with one of the Netherlands' leading IT companies. You will be responsible for the development and maintenance of mission-critical IT platforms that support the backbone of Dutch digital security. This is a unique opportunity to work on complex, high-impact infrastructure where you handle everything from hardware to applications. If you are a Linux and Ansible expert who values physical security and proactive problem-solving, this is the challenge for you.
The team is currently facing a dual challenge: managing a major data center migration while ensuring the 24/7 availability of critical services.
- Infrastructure Migration: Actively support the large-scale migration of the entire on-premise infrastructure from Apeldoorn to new locations in Arnhem and Ede.
- Platform Maintenance: Ensure the continuity and further development of high-secure platforms, including adding new components for enterprise customers.
- Automation: Manage and evolve the environment using Ansible (the entire environment is automated through Ansible).
- Operations: Handle day-to-day lifecycle management of Linux-based systems (RHEL/Debian) and virtualization layers.
Requirements
- Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience as a DevOps Engineer or Technical Systems Administrator in complex, high-impact environments.
- Deep-seated knowledge of Linux (RHEL/Debian) is a hard requirement.
- Extensive hands-on experience with Ansible for configuration management and orchestration.
- Experience with Gitlab, Proxmox, and CEPH. Knowledge of networking (routing, switching, firewalls) is a significant advantage.
- A high level of security awareness is essential. You are comfortable working behind security locks and using biometric access control.
- You are proactive ("a self-starter"), independent, and possess a "can-do" attitude. You aren't afraid to experiment and find solutions in a restricted environment.
- English is required; Dutch is considered a strong plus.
Salary
A challenging assignment, start asap, end date will be December 1st 2026. This role comes with an on-site requirement: due to the extreme security requirements and the air-gapped nature of the systems, remote work is 0% possible. You must work on-site every day. Until August, the location will be Apeldoorn, after that it will be Ede (and occasionally Arnhem). A VOG is required for this assignment.
ZZP is possible for this assignment (with a max rate of €89 per hour), there's also the option of a flex-contract via Independent Recruiters (with a salary up to €7500 gross per month).
How we'll proceed:
Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.