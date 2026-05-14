Sr DevOps Engineer (Security) - Interim/Temp

7000 - 8000

A challenging assignment, start asap, end date will be December 1st 2026. This role comes with an on-site requirement: due to the extreme security requirements and the air-gapped nature of the systems, remote work is 0% possible. You must work on-site every day. Until August, the location will be Apeldoorn, after that it will be Ede (and occasionally Arnhem). A VOG is required for this assignment.

ZZP is possible for this assignment (with a max rate of €89 per hour), there's also the option of a flex-contract via Independent Recruiters (with a salary up to €7500 gross per month).

How we'll proceed:

Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.