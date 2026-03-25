Service Delivery Manager - Temporary

7000 - 8000

Nice assignment in Utrecht until end of June 2026, for 40 hours per week (32-36 is also possible). For this assignment, you will be employed with us under a flexible contract. The salary ranges from € 6500 to € 7500 gross per month. You will work two to three days a week at the office of our client in Utrecht (Monday and Tuesday are fixed days) and have the flexibility to work from home on the remaining days.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.