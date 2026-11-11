Senior Security Engineer - Temporary (NL Based)

Are you a firewall expert looking to make a significant impact within a high-stakes, large-scale enterprise environment? We are currently seeking a Senior Firewall Engineer to join a mission-critical infrastructure migration program at a major financial institution. In this role, you will be the technical cornerstone of a dedicated project team, responsible for architecting, implementing, and securing complex external connectivity services as they modernize the network infrastructure.

This is an ideal opportunity for a hands-on professional who thrives at the intersection of security and network engineering. You will play a pivotal role in ensuring seamless, compliant, and highly secure migrations, working closely with stakeholders to solve complex connectivity challenges.

If you are ready to bring your technical expertise to a fast-paced environment where security is the top priority, we would love to hear from you!

What will you do?