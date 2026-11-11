Senior Security Engineer - Temporary (NL Based)
About this role
Are you a firewall expert looking to make a significant impact within a high-stakes, large-scale enterprise environment? We are currently seeking a Senior Firewall Engineer to join a mission-critical infrastructure migration program at a major financial institution. In this role, you will be the technical cornerstone of a dedicated project team, responsible for architecting, implementing, and securing complex external connectivity services as they modernize the network infrastructure.
This is an ideal opportunity for a hands-on professional who thrives at the intersection of security and network engineering. You will play a pivotal role in ensuring seamless, compliant, and highly secure migrations, working closely with stakeholders to solve complex connectivity challenges.
If you are ready to bring your technical expertise to a fast-paced environment where security is the top priority, we would love to hear from you!
What will you do?
- Design and implement firewall policies for Extranet connectivity.
- Execute security changes required for connectivity migrations.
- Review, optimize, and maintain firewall rule sets.
- Support network segmentation and secure connectivity solutions.
- Troubleshoot firewall and connectivity issues.
- Participate in testing, cutovers, and post-migration support.
- Ensure compliance with security standards and governance processes.
- Collaborate closely with network engineering teams throughout the migration lifecycle.
Requirements
- 5+ years of dedicated experience working as a Firewall Engineer or Network Security Engineer.
- Proven hands-on experience managing and configuring enterprise-grade firewall platforms.
- Strong, demonstrated knowledge in the following core areas: Firewall policy management and lifecycle, Network segmentation strategies, Secure connectivity services (e.g., VPNs, ZTNA, etc.), and Access control frameworks and security governance.
- Direct involvement in large-scale network migrations or security transformation projects.
- Exceptional troubleshooting and analytical capabilities, specifically within complex technical environments.
- Documented experience operating within large, complex enterprise environments.
- Possession of one or more industry-recognized certifications, such as Palo Alto PCNSE/PCCSA, Fortinet FCP/FCSS, or equivalent credentials.
- Proficiency with Palo Alto (NGFW and Panorama), Check Point, or Fortinet platforms; experience with Extranet/Enterprise WAN environments; and automation skills using Python, Ansible, or APIs.
Salary
A challenging temporary position for 40 hours per week in Amersfoort (hybrid is possible). The start date is December 2026, until the end of May 2027. Freelance/zzp is not possible, you will work via a flex-contract with Independent Recruiters Flex, with a salary between €6000- €7000 (based on 40 hours).
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.