Data Analyst (HR Analytics) - temporary
About this role
Are you an analytical thinker who can turn complex HR data into clear, actionable business insights?
We are looking for an experienced Data Analyst (HR Analytics) to join the Global People Analytics Team of one of the largest food manufacturers in the Netherlands. In this role, you will bridge the gap between business needs and data solutions by building robust Power BI dashboards, conducting deep-dive analysis, and upskilling the HR community to make data-driven decisions.
If you are ready to shape the future of people insights and thrive in a collaborative, international environment, we would love to hear from you. Apply today!
What are you going to do?
- Gather stakeholder requirements and independently build, test, and maintain the People Dashboard in Power BI;
- Coordinate dashboard releases, including KPI definitions, user acceptance testing, and stakeholder communications;
- Translate HR business challenges into analytical questions to conduct ad hoc research and deliver actionable insights;
- Supervise and coach interns contributing to dashboard development to ensure technical quality and alignment;
- Design and facilitate an inspiration session to improve data-driven decision-making capabilities within the HR community.
Requirements
What do you biring?
- Develop and maintain the People Dashboard by gathering stakeholder requirements, defining KPIs, and building robust Power BI solutions;
- Translate complex business questions into structured data queries and conduct thorough analyses to provide actionable insights for HR decision-making;
- Ensure data quality and consistency by validating outputs and maintaining clear documentation for all analytical projects;
- Design and facilitate an inspiration session to improve HR colleagues' data literacy and their ability to interpret people metrics;
- Guide and supervise supporting staff, such as interns, while collaborating effectively with the broader People Analytics and data engineering teams.
Experience in Python is considered a big plus.
Salary
For this assignment in Amersfoort (24 hours per week), hybrid working is possible.
The assignment starts asap and runs until end of February 2027. Freelance is not possible for this assignment. You will receive a temporary contract through Independent Recruiters Flex, with a salary of upto €5.700 gross per month, based on 38 hours per week.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.