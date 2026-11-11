Data Analyst (HR Analytics) - temporary

Are you an analytical thinker who can turn complex HR data into clear, actionable business insights?

We are looking for an experienced Data Analyst (HR Analytics) to join the Global People Analytics Team of one of the largest food manufacturers in the Netherlands. In this role, you will bridge the gap between business needs and data solutions by building robust Power BI dashboards, conducting deep-dive analysis, and upskilling the HR community to make data-driven decisions.

If you are ready to shape the future of people insights and thrive in a collaborative, international environment, we would love to hear from you. Apply today!

What are you going to do?