Senior Network Engineer - temporary
About this role
Are you an experienced network engineer looking to play a pivotal role in the modernization of a critical enterprise infrastructure? The Networks & Datacenter organization within this leading telco company is seeking a Senior Network Engineer to drive the migration of vital Extranet connectivity services. In this role, the successful candidate will operate at the intersection of architecture and hands-on implementation, ensuring that thousands of business-critical applications remain secure, scalable, and resilient throughout the transformation process. Working within a dedicated project team, this individual will be responsible for the end-to-end delivery of the migration, maintaining the highest standards of performance and stability within a complex Cisco-based environment. If you are ready to apply your technical expertise to shape the future of this network landscape, apply today to join the team.
What are you going to do?
- Design, implement, and migrate Extranet connectivity while maintaining Cisco Nexus-based infrastructure;
- Analyze existing environments to define and execute target-state network architectures and configurations;
- Troubleshoot complex network issues, conduct root cause analysis, and oversee cutover and stabilization activities;
- Automate operational tasks and deployment processes using Python, Ansible, and API integrations;
- Adhere to governance and change management standards while advancing Infrastructure-as-Code principles.
Requirements
What do you bring?
- Over five years of extensive hands-on experience designing and maintaining robust network infrastructures within large-scale enterprise environments;
- Deep technical proficiency in Cisco platforms, with advanced mastery of routing protocols including BGP and OSPF, as well as complex segmentation using VLANs and VRFs;
- Proven track record of successfully executing high-stakes connectivity migrations and deploying resilient, high-availability network solutions;
- Strong analytical expertise and troubleshooting capabilities, consistently applied to resolve complex incidents and optimize infrastructure performance;
- Demonstrated success in collaborative, multidisciplinary project environments, with a disciplined approach to working within strictly regulated industry standards.
Preferred Experience
- Cisco Nexus.
- Extranet connectivity services.
- Enterprise WAN environments.
- Collaboration with Security Engineering and Infrastructure teams.
- Network automation using Python, Ansible, or REST APIs (optional).
- One or more of the following certifications, or equivalent experice:
- Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP Enterprise)
- Cisco Certified Specialist - Enterprise Infrastructure
- Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE Enterprise Infrastructure)
- Cisco Data Center Certifications
- Equivalent industry-recognized network certifications
Salary
For this full-time assignment (40 hours) in Amersfoort, hybrid work is possible (1-2 days per week in the office). Start is as soon as possible, initially for 6 months, with potential for extension. You will work on a flexible contract via Independent Recruiters Flex, with a monthly salary of €7,000-€7,500 based on 40 hours.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.