SAP S/4HANA S2C Procurement Business Lead - Temporary

SAP S/4HANA S2C Procurement Business Lead - Temporary

Posted on October 13, 2026
Independent recruiters
Amsterdam
Temporary
Posted on October 13, 2026

About this role

Are you a seasoned SAP S/4HANA expert with a passion for transforming procurement processes?

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This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced professional to take the lead in the Source-to-Contract (S2C) stream of a major IT transformation. As the accountable business lead, you will be instrumental in shaping the S/4HANA landscape for procurement, ensuring seamless integration, and driving business readiness. If you possess a deep understanding of procurement, a proven track record in S/4HANA implementations, and exceptional stakeholder management skills, we encourage you to apply and help us build the future of procurement.

What are you going to do?

  • Serve as the accountable S2C Procurement business lead, representing interests in programme governance and cross-stream forums, and maintaining the stream roadmap, milestones, and dependencies;
  • Obtain timely business decisions, escalate unresolved matters through governance, and coordinate business participation in design, validation, testing, training, deployment, and hypercare;
  • Provide regular status reporting on progress, RAID items, decisions, and recovery actions, acting as the primary interface between the programme, implementation team, stakeholders, IT, and process owners;
  • Oversee UAT coordination, including scenario/script input, data validation, defect prioritization, and sign-off, along with oversight and reporting of Data Migration activities;
  • Ensure business readiness for S/4HANA deployment, covering processes, roles, access, data, training, communications, support, and cutover, and conduct S/4HANA trainings and user onboarding. 

Requirements

What do you bring? 

  • Minimum 5 years' experience leading workstreams in large international transformation programmes;
  • At least 8 years' practical SAP S/4HANA implementation experience in a leading role, with strong Source-to-Contract process knowledge;
  • Proven stakeholder management, governance, risk management, and executive reporting skills;
  • Master's degree and a recognized project/programme management certification (e.g., PRINCE2, PMP);
  • Fluent English is required, with German, Swedish, or Dutch being an advantage.

Salary

7000 - 8000

For this full-time assignment in Amsterdam (32 to 40 hours per week) hybrid work is possible. Start date is asap, until end of March 2027. For this assignment, you will work on a flex contract under Independent Flex with a salary range between € 7.000 - € 8.000 gross per month based on 40 hours

What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

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