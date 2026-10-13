SAP S/4HANA S2C Procurement Business Lead - Temporary

7000 - 8000

For this full-time assignment in Amsterdam (32 to 40 hours per week) hybrid work is possible. Start date is asap, until end of March 2027. For this assignment, you will work on a flex contract under Independent Flex with a salary range between € 7.000 - € 8.000 gross per month based on 40 hours

What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.