Freelance Business Information Systems Manager
About this role
Ready to be the bridge between cutting-edge technology and commercial success?
We're seeking a dynamic Information Systems Manager with commercial acumen to become the trusted IT & Data lynchpin for our client's Commercial Unit (CBU). You'll dive deep into local business needs, championing Sales, Marketing, and Supply Network teams by translating their priorities into actionable IT and data strategies. This is your chance to build strong, collaborative relationships and ensure the unit thrives by leveraging global capabilities and maximizing the value of their digital assets.
If you're a strategic thinker with a passion for driving business growth through technology, this is your opportunity!
- Business Stakeholder Management: Act as the primary IT and Data contact for Sales, Marketing, and SN leaders, fostering strong business relationships to anticipate needs, influence commercial plans, and ensure business priorities are represented in IT governance.
- Demand Capture, Qualification & Prioritization: Own the process of capturing, structuring, qualifying, and prioritizing local commercial demands, clearly articulating their value, urgency, and feasibility to maintain a clear roadmap.
- Product Group Alignment & Collaboration: Serve as the CBU's representative to relevant Product Groups, ensuring local context is understood and contributing the commercial perspective to product development and planning.
- Deployment & Change Adoption: Support the CBU's readiness for new capabilities by mobilizing resources, organizing training, and driving adoption of commercial digital solutions, monitoring KPIs and implementing improvements.
- Operational Support & Escalation: Function as the escalation point for commercial teams experiencing issues with applications, collaborating with support teams and vendors to resolve incidents and drive sustainable fixes for recurring problems.
- Contribution to IT & Data Strategy: Assist in shaping and executing the CBU's digital agenda, ensuring alignment with EU-level strategies and providing insights on commercial trends to influence future IT and Data direction.
Requirements
- Proven experience in IT Business Partnering, digital roles within Sales/Marketing, or Digital/Analytics positions.
- Proficiency in Sales, Marketing, Revenue Growth Management (RGM), or Commercial Operations.
- Expertise in commercial tools such as CRM, Trade Promotion Management (TPM)/Trade and Transaction Management (TTM), promo management systems, and insights platforms.
- Demonstrated ability to translate business requirements into clear IT and data specifications.
- Exceptional analytical and problem-solving capabilities.
- Proven ability to work independently and effectively within a matrix organization.
- Strong stakeholder management and influencing skills.
- Strategic thinking with a solid understanding of business principles.
- Excellent communication and facilitation abilities.
- Demonstrated experience managing senior-level commercial stakeholders.
Salary
For this full-time assignment in Amsterdam, hybrid work is possible. Start date is September 2026, until mid June 2027. For this assignment, the hourly rate will be between €120 and €135 all-in.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.