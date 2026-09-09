Freelance Business Information Systems Manager

8000 - 9000

For this full-time assignment in Amsterdam, hybrid work is possible. Start date is September 2026, until mid June 2027. For this assignment, the hourly rate will be between €120 and €135 all-in.

What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.