Vacancy | IT Specialist | Dutch & English | Amsterdam
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
We are currently looking for a Dutch&English speaking IT Specialist for one of our international clients in Amsterdam. Are you a dynamic & proactive person who is passionate about IT tech support? Would you like to take your career to the next level? Then look no further! In this very diverse role you will be responsible for supporting internal end users with both hardware and software solutions while working on improving & maintaining the IT system.
Your further responsibilities include:
- Setting up & maintaining IT systems in the Amsterdam region;
- Prioritizing & solving incidents / escalate to designated groups;
- Serving as an IT consultant to departments;
- Setting up new users with hardware & initial IT orientation;
- Meeting cross-regional colleagues on a regular basis;
- Performing periodic IT system updates & maintenance;
- In charge of system performance analysis in collaboration with the Continual Service Improvement department.
What do we offer you
We offer you:
- A salary of up to €48.000 based on experience;
- 8% holiday allowance;
- Long-term employment in a global operating & stable company;
- Room to develop and advance your professional career;
- Passionate colleagues from all over the world.
The interview process will take place over the month of September. Apply now!
Job Requirements
For this role you need to meet the following requirements:
- (Near-)Native skills in Dutch, excellent spoken and written skills in English;
- Previous experience in providing corporate IT infrastructure support, preferably within a global team;
- Solid knowledge of Microsoft products, networking & security systems;
- IT-related or engineering degree is a plus;
- Outstanding problem solving skills;
- Hands-on mentality, positive outlook.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s will be considered and due to the large number of applications only successful applicants will be notified. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.
About the company
Our client is a global operating company and the leader in its field.