Vacancy | IT Specialist | Dutch & English | Amsterdam

We are currently looking for a Dutch&English speaking IT Specialist for one of our international clients in Amsterdam. Are you a dynamic & proactive person who is passionate about IT tech support? Would you like to take your career to the next level? Then look no further! In this very diverse role you will be responsible for supporting internal end users with both hardware and software solutions while working on improving & maintaining the IT system.

The interview process will take place over the month of September. Apply now!

Job Requirements

For this role you need to meet the following requirements:

(Near-)Native skills in Dutch, excellent spoken and written skills in English;

Previous experience in providing corporate IT infrastructure support, preferably within a global team;

Solid knowledge of Microsoft products, networking & security systems;

IT-related or engineering degree is a plus;

Outstanding problem solving skills;

Hands-on mentality, positive outlook.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s will be considered and due to the large number of applications only successful applicants will be notified. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.