Product UX Designer - Temporary

Join our client as a Product Designer! Are you a strategic, research-driven designer with a knack for complex systems? We're looking for someone who can balance shopper needs with partner goals, shaping the future of our core product groups. If you excel at understanding intricate logic, driving strategy, and facilitating cross-functional collaboration, we want to hear from you. This role emphasizes research, service design, and stakeholder management, with opportunities to influence pricing, promotions, and multi-seller platform logic. Ready to make a significant impact? Apply now!

In this role, you will support core product groups by creating connections and balance between the needs of shoppers and partners (sellers/suppliers).

Some of your responsibilities include: