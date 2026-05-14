Product UX Designer - Service Design (Temporary)

Product UX Designer - Service Design (Temporary)

Posted on May 14, 2026
Utrecht
Posted on May 14, 2026

About this role

Join our client as a Product Designer! Are you a strategic, research-driven designer with a knack for complex systems? We're looking for someone who can balance shopper needs with partner goals, shaping the future of our core product groups. If you excel at understanding intricate logic, driving strategy, and facilitating cross-functional collaboration, we want to hear from you. This role emphasizes research, service design, and stakeholder management, with opportunities to influence pricing, promotions, and multi-seller platform logic. Ready to make a significant impact? Apply now!

In this role, you will support core product groups by creating connections and balance between the needs of shoppers and partners (sellers/suppliers).

Some of your responsibilities include:

  • Operate within the company's strategic context
  • Conduct research to inform design decisions.
  • Engage in service design activities.
  • Contribute to product strategy.
  • Manage stakeholders effectively.
  • Utilize Figma skills for internal promotional tool work.
  • Address topic areas including pricing, promotions, and setting logic for a multi-seller platform with numerous offers on the same products.

Requirements

  • 5+ years in a product design role, preferrably within e-commerce.
  • Experience in service design.
  • Ability to define and articulate product vision and strategy.
  • Ability to translate user needs and flows into solutions that drive business goals and improve UX, while ensuring clarity for internal stakeholders.
  • Aptitude for comprehending intricate backend flows, logic, and their end-to-end impact on user journeys.
  • Capability to quickly decipher complex, undocumented logic, identify user pain points, and propose effective solutions.
  • Proficiency in conducting in-depth research beyond basic usability testing and interviews.
  • Willingness to challenge existing decisions and unclear requirements.
  • Capacity to bring clarity, structure, and comprehensive documentation to projects.
  • Experience in pricing/promotions is a nice to have.

Salary

7000 - 8000

Nice assignment in Utrecht for 32-40 hours per week (hybrid work is possible), from June 2026 to end of December 2026. On this assignment, you will work on a flex contract via our agency. The salary range for this role is €7000-€8000 gross per month for 40 hours per week. 

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

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