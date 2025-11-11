IT Support Representative
Posted on November 11, 2025
Amersfoort
English
About this role
Our client is looking for an IT Support Specialist to provide technical support for hardware and software within a corporate environment.
Responsibilities:
- Provide hands-on support for desktops, laptops, printers, and mobile devices
- Troubleshoot hardware, software, and network issues
- Support users with Microsoft 365 applications
- Manage user, group, and computer accounts in Active Directory and Entra ID
- Configure and manage devices using Microsoft Intune
- Assist with basic network tasks (IP configuration, DHCP, VLANs)
- Deliver excellent customer service and communicate clearly with users
- Maintain an organized approach to ticket handling and documentation
- Work on-site at the Amersfoort office
Requirements
Requirements:
- Minimum 2 years of IT support experience in a corporate environment
- Proficient in English, Dutch is a strong pre
- Knowledge of Windows 10, Windows 11, and macOS
- Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills
- Professional appearance and attitude
- Highly organized with attention to detail
- Experience with Microsoft SCCM
- Experience with JAMF MDM
- Familiarity with conferencing and meeting room systems
- Certifications: Microsoft MD-102 (Managing Modern Desktops) or MS-900 (Microsoft 365 Fundamentals)
Salary
€3200-€3500 per month
The company
Our client is a leading developer and manufacturer of technical products. Their philosophy is founded on three concepts: Service, Support and Solutions. They see their customers as their most important asset and their employees are essential in maintaining that asset. Currently they are looking for quality individuals who can help them grow and who desire to achieve a professional and rewarding career opportunity.
