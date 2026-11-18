Are you ready to take the next step in your IT career by providing high-impact support at the heart of a global energy infrastructure leader?

This company operates at the intersection of global energy supply and logistics, managing a vital network of terminals that keep the world moving. As an IT Service Desk Engineer, the successful candidate will play a pivotal role in ensuring that international teams have the seamless, secure, and reliable technology they need to operate efficiently. This is not just a support role; it is an opportunity to take ownership of IT solutions, collaborate with diverse teams across borders, and directly influence the quality of service for colleagues on the front lines. By combining technical expertise with a proactive service mindset, the ideal candidate will help maintain the digital backbone of a growing organization.

Are you prepared to join a global team and make a real difference? Apply today!

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