IT Servicedesk Engineer - temporary
About this role
Are you ready to take the next step in your IT career by providing high-impact support at the heart of a global energy infrastructure leader?
This company operates at the intersection of global energy supply and logistics, managing a vital network of terminals that keep the world moving. As an IT Service Desk Engineer, the successful candidate will play a pivotal role in ensuring that international teams have the seamless, secure, and reliable technology they need to operate efficiently. This is not just a support role; it is an opportunity to take ownership of IT solutions, collaborate with diverse teams across borders, and directly influence the quality of service for colleagues on the front lines. By combining technical expertise with a proactive service mindset, the ideal candidate will help maintain the digital backbone of a growing organization.
Are you prepared to join a global team and make a real difference? Apply today!
What are you going to do?
- Deliver first and second-line technical assistance for Microsoft 365, Windows, hardware, and workplace technologies while ensuring an excellent user experience;
- Own incidents and service requests from initial intake to resolution within the Jira platform, maintaining accurate documentation throughout;
- Configure and deploy end-user equipment and manage the procurement process for laptops, mobile devices, and accessories;
- Work closely with global IT teams, local terminal contacts, and external suppliers to resolve issues and educate users on IT services;
- Act as the primary on-site point of contact for Rotterdam/Amsterdam locations and participate in a 24/7 on-call rotation every 6 weeks.
Requirements
What do you bring?
- Previous background in an IT Service Desk or technical support role;
- Strong knowledge of Microsoft 365, Windows environments, and hardware/software troubleshooting;
- Understanding of Microsoft Entra ID, Intune, Active Directory, and basic networking;
- Experience with incident/service request management (preferably ITIL) and logical troubleshooting;
- A proactive, problem-solving mindset with strong stakeholder management and communication skills in an international environment;
- Fluency in English, written and spoken.
Salary
A challenging temporary position for 40 hours per week. At least 3 days per week on-site: 2 in Rotterdam and 1 in Amsterdam. Other days working from home is possible. The start date is ASAP, initially until the end of April 2027 with possibility of extension. Freelance/zzp is not possible, you will work via a flex-contract with Independent Recruiters Flex, with a salary between €4000 - €5000 (based on 40 hours).
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.