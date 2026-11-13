Automation Engineer (Python, PowerShell, Entra ID & Azure DevOps) - temp
About this role
Are you a hands-on IT Automation Engineer who approaches operational automation as a true software development discipline—building reusable, secure, production-ready code rather than one-off scripts? A global enterprise organization is looking for an experienced Automation Engineer to design, build, and operate scalable automation across IT Operations.
In this role, you will independently translate manual operational processes into maintainable Python and PowerShell solutions, build secure Azure DevOps pipelines, and develop API-based integrations across Entra ID (Microsoft Graph), Jira, Keeper, Azure, and Microsoft 365. You will also standardize infrastructure delivery using Terraform while embedding structured logging, audit trails, and least-privilege security (Key Vault, managed identities) into every solution.
As a Senior IT Automation Engineer, you ensure reliability, traceability, and security across automated workflows and infrastructure pipelines.
- Production-Ready Python & PowerShell: Design, develop, document, and troubleshoot reusable Python and PowerShell automation components following clean software engineering standards.
- Entra ID Identity & Lifecycle Automation: Build and maintain automated onboarding, offboarding, and identity update workflows using Microsoft Graph, app registrations, RBAC, PIM, and service principals.
- API & Enterprise Platform Integrations: Develop REST API integrations connecting Entra ID, Jira, Keeper, Azure, Microsoft 365, and internal enterprise systems.
- Azure DevOps & Terraform Delivery: Build and manage YAML-based Azure DevOps pipelines (service connections, secrets, environment promotions) and develop reusable Terraform modules with drift detection.
- Secure-by-Design & Observability: Enforce least-privilege access and secure credential handling (Azure Key Vault, Keeper, managed identities), while integrating structured logging, audit trails, and failure alerting.
- End-to-End Ownership & Handover: Diagnose failures across APIs, permissions, and pipelines, and deliver clear architectural designs, troubleshooting guides, and operational runbooks.
Requirements
- Python & PowerShell Development: Strong, hands-on development skills in both Python and PowerShell, with a proven track record of writing modular, maintainable, production-grade code.
- API & Enterprise Integrations: Practical experience building REST API integrations (JSON, OAuth/API authentication, Microsoft Graph) across platforms like Entra ID, Jira, Keeper, Azure, and M365.
- Azure DevOps Pipelines: Solid experience building and managing YAML CI/CD pipelines, Git workflows, service connections, secrets management, and controlled multi-environment releases.
- Entra ID Automation: Hands-on experience automating identity lifecycles (joiner/mover/leaver), app registrations, RBAC, PIM, and managed identities.
- Terraform & Infrastructure Standardization: Practical experience building reusable Terraform modules, automated delivery pipelines, and drift detection.
- Security, Logging & Documentation: Demonstrated experience embedding structured logging, auditability, and secure secret/certificate management (Key Vault/Keeper) alongside thorough technical documentation.
Nice-to-Haves:
- Experience with Oracle HCM integrations or HR-driven user lifecycle (JML) automation.
- Experience with Jira Assets/CMDB, service request automation, or automated worklog reporting.
- Experience managing Linux automation servers, scheduled jobs, and service-based Python daemons.
- Familiarity with Azure Monitor, Log Analytics, and KQL for operational alerting and reporting.
- Background in global hybrid enterprise environments combining cloud-native and legacy infrastructure.
Salary
You will join an international environment where you can make a direct impact on the automation and further professionalization of IT Operations.
In addition, we offer:
- A gross monthly salary of approximately €7,000 based on 40 hours, depending on knowledge and experience;
- A 40-hour working week;
- A temporary employment contract through Independent Recruiters Flex B.V.;
- An initial assignment of 6 months, with the possibility of extension;
- An international working environment, based in Rotterdam.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, digital or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.