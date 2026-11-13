Automation Engineer (Python, PowerShell, Entra ID & Azure DevOps) - temp

Are you a hands-on IT Automation Engineer who approaches operational automation as a true software development discipline—building reusable, secure, production-ready code rather than one-off scripts? A global enterprise organization is looking for an experienced Automation Engineer to design, build, and operate scalable automation across IT Operations.

In this role, you will independently translate manual operational processes into maintainable Python and PowerShell solutions, build secure Azure DevOps pipelines, and develop API-based integrations across Entra ID (Microsoft Graph), Jira, Keeper, Azure, and Microsoft 365. You will also standardize infrastructure delivery using Terraform while embedding structured logging, audit trails, and least-privilege security (Key Vault, managed identities) into every solution.

As a Senior IT Automation Engineer, you ensure reliability, traceability, and security across automated workflows and infrastructure pipelines.