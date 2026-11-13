Senior Azure Cloud & Hybrid Infrastructure Engineer - temp
About this role
Senior Azure Cloud & Hybrid Infrastructure Engineer (Terraform, Networking & Windows)
Are you a deeply hands-on Senior Azure Cloud & Infrastructure Engineer who thrives on full operational ownership—from writing complex Terraform from scratch to troubleshooting hybrid networking and Windows Server production environments? A global enterprise organization operating across IT, OT, and business-critical application platforms is looking for an experienced engineer to design, build, and operate its global hybrid infrastructure.
This is a true engineering and operational ownership role—not a high-level architecture or template-execution position. You will independently turn requirements into reliable production services: importing existing infrastructure into Terraform, resolving drift, troubleshooting complex Azure/hybrid DNS and firewall flows, operating enterprise backup and recovery (Veeam), and supporting core Windows Server, Active Directory, and legacy application dependencies. Reliability, security, and end-to-end change execution are at the heart of what you do.
Infrastructure as Code, Hybrid Operations & Deep Troubleshooting
As a Senior Azure Cloud & Infrastructure Engineer, you take full technical ownership across cloud and traditional server layers.
- Advanced Terraform & IaC: Design and write Terraform configurations from scratch, build reusable modules, import existing Azure resources without disruption, manage remote state, and resolve configuration drift or deployment failures.
- Azure & Hybrid Networking: Engineer and troubleshoot VNets, peering, routing, split/private DNS (Azure DNS Private Resolver), private endpoints, NSGs, firewalls, Application Gateway, and Azure Front Door across IT, OT, and vendor networks.
- Azure Platform Operations: Independently deploy, maintain, and optimize Azure compute, storage, and supporting services using IaC, PowerShell scripting, and the Azure portal across multi-subscription landing zones.
- Enterprise Backup & Recovery: Configure, operate, and troubleshoot Veeam backup infrastructure (repositories, copy jobs, retention), execute actual restores, perform recovery testing, and align backup setups with Terraform.
- Windows & Legacy Infrastructure Support: Troubleshoot production Windows Server, Active Directory, Group Policy, PKI/certificates, SQL Server, and IIS dependencies supporting business-critical platforms, alongside Ubuntu Linux support.
- Security, Governance & Observability: Implement and troubleshoot Azure Policy, RBAC, PIM, Defender for Cloud, Key Vault, and managed identities; build actionable alerting and root-cause diagnostics in Azure Monitor and Log Analytics.
- End-to-End Change Ownership: Prepare implementation and rollback plans, execute controlled changes, validate service health, and deliver clear operational runbooks and handovers.
Requirements
- Advanced Terraform (From Scratch): Proven ability to independently write Terraform configurations from scratch, build modules, manage state locking/changes, import existing infrastructure, and troubleshoot drift/provider issues (Git/CI/CD workflows). Running existing templates only does not qualify.
- Azure Networking Depth: Strong hands-on expertise in VNets, routing, private endpoints, hybrid connectivity, firewall/NSG troubleshooting, and enterprise DNS (private DNS, forwarding, Azure DNS Private Resolver).
- Azure Platform Operations: Direct production ownership of Azure VMs, storage, multi-subscription environments, lifecycle management, and PowerShell automation.
- Backup & Recovery Execution: Practical experience configuring and troubleshooting enterprise backup (Veeam preferred), including performing real restores and recovery validation.
- Windows & Traditional Infrastructure: Strong production troubleshooting skills across Windows Server, Active Directory, DNS, GPOs, certificates/PKI, SQL Server, and IIS.
- Operational Security & Monitoring: Hands-on experience with Azure Policy, RBAC, PIM, Defender for Cloud, Key Vault, Azure Monitor, and Log Analytics.
- Full Lifecycle Ownership: Demonstrated track record taking changes from impact analysis and rollback planning through validation and operational documentation.
Strong Preferences:
- Experience with OT (Operational Technology) / industrial environments, network segmentation, and plant-floor integrations.
- Ubuntu Linux administration and Python scripting for operational automation.
- Familiarity with enterprise monitoring tools (e.g., SolarWinds), SASE integrations, or enterprise secret-management tooling.
Salary
You will join an international environment where you can make a direct impact on the automation and further professionalization of IT Operations.
In addition, we offer:
- A gross monthly salary of approximately €7,000 based on 40 hours, depending on knowledge and experience;
- A 40-hour working week;
- A temporary employment contract through Independent Recruiters Flex B.V.;
- An initial assignment of 6 months, with the possibility of extension;
- An international working environment, based in Rotterdam.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, digital or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.