Senior Azure Cloud & Hybrid Infrastructure Engineer - temp

Senior Azure Cloud & Hybrid Infrastructure Engineer (Terraform, Networking & Windows)

Are you a deeply hands-on Senior Azure Cloud & Infrastructure Engineer who thrives on full operational ownership—from writing complex Terraform from scratch to troubleshooting hybrid networking and Windows Server production environments? A global enterprise organization operating across IT, OT, and business-critical application platforms is looking for an experienced engineer to design, build, and operate its global hybrid infrastructure.

This is a true engineering and operational ownership role—not a high-level architecture or template-execution position. You will independently turn requirements into reliable production services: importing existing infrastructure into Terraform, resolving drift, troubleshooting complex Azure/hybrid DNS and firewall flows, operating enterprise backup and recovery (Veeam), and supporting core Windows Server, Active Directory, and legacy application dependencies. Reliability, security, and end-to-end change execution are at the heart of what you do.

Infrastructure as Code, Hybrid Operations & Deep Troubleshooting

As a Senior Azure Cloud & Infrastructure Engineer, you take full technical ownership across cloud and traditional server layers.