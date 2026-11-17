Must-haves:

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science, software engineering, or a related field, or equivalent working experience.

5 years of professional experience in backend or fullstack software engineering.

Strong hands-on experience with Java and/or Kotlin.

Solid experience building services with Spring Boot.

Experience designing and integrating REST APIs and distributed backend systems.

Practical experience with AWS cloud services.

Good knowledge of relational and/or NoSQL databases, data modelling, and query performance.

Experience with CI/CD, automated testing, Git-based workflows, and production operations.

Basic frontend experience with JavaScript/TypeScript and a modern framework such as Vue.js, React, or Angular.

Ability to work in an agile, international, and cross-functional DevOps team.

Excellent written and spoken English.



Nice-to-haves:

Experience with identity, authentication, authorization, OAuth2, OIDC, eID, digital signatures, onboarding, compliance, or regulated B2B products.

Knowledge of verifiable credentials, wallets, trust chains, PKI, certificates, or related digital trust concepts.

Experience with Docker, Kubernetes, Terraform, CloudFormation, CDK, or similar infrastructure-as-code tooling.

Experience with event-driven architectures, messaging, queues, or asynchronous processing.

Experience with observability tooling, logging, metrics, tracing, and alerting.

Experience with frontend architecture, design systems, accessibility, or component libraries.

Strong communication skills, pragmatic thinking, and the ability to collaborate with technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Want to know more about the team?

We build products that help organizations use trustworthy and verifiable information in digital processes. Our work focuses on reducing manual verification, improving compliance workflows, and creating secure infrastructure that can be integrated into real business use cases.

You will join a team working on emerging digital trust topics across Switzerland and Europe, including eID, organizational identity, verifiable credentials, Know Your Business processes, digital signatures, PDF validation, and secure onboarding.

We work closely with the market, internal stakeholders, and ecosystem partners to build products that solve concrete problems for organizations.



Want to know more about us?

We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are spark passion, aim high and stand true.

Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.

What's in it for you?

Work environment

Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance

Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth

Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!

Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office

Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!

Allowances

Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family

200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance

275 euros per month contribution to health insurance

5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms

Travel allowance reimbursement

500 euros home office allowance

Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course

Salary range: 60,000 to 65,000 euros gross per year including holiday allowance

Leaves policy

Work from abroad possibility for one month per year

Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves

25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays

Contract terms