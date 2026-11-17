Fullstack DevOps Engineer (Trust and Identity)
About this role
Fullstack DevOps Engineer
In a technically exciting and fast-evolving environment, you will help us build digital trust products for organizations. Our team enables the use of verifiable information in business processes: eID, verifiable credentials, organization identity, KYB, digital signatures, PDF validation, trust chains, and secure onboarding flows.
Many trust, verification, and compliance processes are still manual, fragmented, and costly. We want to change that by building simple, secure, and easy-to-integrate products that allow organizations to verify information, trace it back to an authentic source, and create better user experiences for their customers and partners.
As a Fullstack DevOps Engineer, you will design, build, and operate backend services, APIs, cloud infrastructure, databases, and selected frontend capabilities for these products. You will work closely with frontend engineers, product owners, business stakeholders, UX specialists, and ecosystem partners to turn complex trust and compliance topics into reliable production services.
What impact will you have?
Build and operate backend services and APIs using Java, Kotlin, and Spring Boot.
Design secure, scalable, and maintainable solutions for eID, verification, onboarding, KYB, and compliance-related products.
Work with AWS services, databases, CI/CD pipelines, observability, and infrastructure automation.
Model and manage data across relational and/or NoSQL databases with a focus on reliability, traceability, and performance.
Integrate frontend applications with robust APIs, authentication, authorization, and secure data flows.
Contribute to frontend features where needed using modern JavaScript/TypeScript frameworks.
Take end-to-end DevOps ownership: from implementation and automated testing to deployment, monitoring, incident handling, and continuous improvement.
Help the team build market-driven products that create real value, not just technical functionality.
Requirements
Must-haves:
Bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science, software engineering, or a related field, or equivalent working experience.
5 years of professional experience in backend or fullstack software engineering.
Strong hands-on experience with Java and/or Kotlin.
Solid experience building services with Spring Boot.
Experience designing and integrating REST APIs and distributed backend systems.
Practical experience with AWS cloud services.
Good knowledge of relational and/or NoSQL databases, data modelling, and query performance.
Experience with CI/CD, automated testing, Git-based workflows, and production operations.
Basic frontend experience with JavaScript/TypeScript and a modern framework such as Vue.js, React, or Angular.
Ability to work in an agile, international, and cross-functional DevOps team.
Excellent written and spoken English.
Nice-to-haves:
Experience with identity, authentication, authorization, OAuth2, OIDC, eID, digital signatures, onboarding, compliance, or regulated B2B products.
Knowledge of verifiable credentials, wallets, trust chains, PKI, certificates, or related digital trust concepts.
Experience with Docker, Kubernetes, Terraform, CloudFormation, CDK, or similar infrastructure-as-code tooling.
Experience with event-driven architectures, messaging, queues, or asynchronous processing.
Experience with observability tooling, logging, metrics, tracing, and alerting.
Experience with frontend architecture, design systems, accessibility, or component libraries.
Strong communication skills, pragmatic thinking, and the ability to collaborate with technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Want to know more about the team?
We build products that help organizations use trustworthy and verifiable information in digital processes. Our work focuses on reducing manual verification, improving compliance workflows, and creating secure infrastructure that can be integrated into real business use cases.
You will join a team working on emerging digital trust topics across Switzerland and Europe, including eID, organizational identity, verifiable credentials, Know Your Business processes, digital signatures, PDF validation, and secure onboarding.
We work closely with the market, internal stakeholders, and ecosystem partners to build products that solve concrete problems for organizations.
Want to know more about us?
We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are spark passion, aim high and stand true.
Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.
What's in it for you?
Work environment
Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance
Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth
Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!
Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office
Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!
Allowances
Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family
200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance
275 euros per month contribution to health insurance
5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms
Travel allowance reimbursement
500 euros home office allowance
Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course
Salary range: 60,000 to 65,000 euros gross per year including holiday allowance
Leaves policy
Work from abroad possibility for one month per year
Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves
25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays
Contract terms
To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract
The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance