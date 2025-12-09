Interim Technical Migration Project Consultant

We are looking for a Senior Technical Expert to support a high-impact migration project with a hard deadline in week 13. This temporary assignment plays a crucial role in the migration of all remaining private APNs to the new Ericsson Mobile Core.

This is not a Project Manager position.

We need hands-on technical consultants who can analyse, solve, and communicate.

Candidates must be based in the Netherlands and fully eligible to work here (no relocation or visa sponsorship possible).

Are you the senior technical expert who thrives under pressure and enjoys combining deep technical knowledge with clear customer communication? Apply now - we'd love to get in touch.

The Assignment

You will join a dedicated migration team responsible for the end-to-end transition of private APN environments. Your focus will be on understanding complex technical chains, designing the right solutions, and guiding (international) customers through the technical implications.

Customer interactions are primarily online, though additional on-site presence during the first weeks is preferred to ensure a smooth and effective onboarding.

What You Will Do



Perform technical analysis of customer APN environments and migration requirements;



Design and validate solutions within the Ericsson Mobile Core;



Guide customers through the end-to-end migration and advise on technical decisions;



Troubleshoot issues across the chain (APN, Radius, DNS, DHCP, routing);



Ensure technical accuracy and alignment with internal engineering teams;



Communicate clearly and confidently with technically skilled stakeholders;



Contribute to post-migration activities in case of extension (care phase, decommissioning).



Why This Assignment Matters

You will directly impact the stability and readiness of the mobile network by completing a business-critical migration before the fixed deadline. For the right expert, this is an opportunity to work on a high-visibility project with real potential for extension after week 13.



Hourly rate up to €105,-

(depending on experience);

A high-impact interim assignment within a senior expert team;



The opportunity to work on a critical national mobile network migration;



Hybrid working environment (on-site presence appreciated during onboarding);



Possibility of extension after week 13 for aftercare and decommissioning activities;

after week 13 for aftercare and decommissioning activities;

A fast, smooth onboarding and clear responsibilities from day one.



What's next?

Within four working days, we will inform you whether you are shortlisted for the position. We will then schedule an introductory meeting-either online or in person. During this conversation, we will provide you with all relevant information about the role, the organisation, and the next steps in the process.

With your approval, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide and support you throughout the entire application process.

